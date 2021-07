Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock are getting a boost on Wednesday after the company announced a major business move. Collectively, the digital sports entertainment and gaming company is now entering the non-fungible token (NFT) game with its own NFT marketplace. That said, this seems like a prime time for DraftKings to enter the market of these digital art pieces. Why? NFT sales skyrocketed in the second quarter of 2021 to reach $2.5 billion so far this year. This is up from only $13.7 million during the first half of 2020.