Marie Sorosky was born March 23, 1927, to Anthony and Margaret LaScala in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She married John J. Sorosky at the age of 21, and spent 68 years with him. Shortly after they were married, they moved west, raising six children in California before finally settling on the North Umpqua River in Oregon in 1989, where they both spent their senior years and final days.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO