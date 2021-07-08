Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Lunds & Byerlys Extends Commitment to Personalized Experiences

By Kristina Hurtig
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLunds & Byerlys has partnered with retail technology company GetUpside to make its cash back offers available at all of the Minnesota-based grocer’s locations. GetUpside connects customers with nearly 30,000 restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores nationwide and encourages them to transact using personalized cash back offers, which are delivered through the GetUpside mobile app.

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Convenience Stores#Food Drink#Getupside#Lunds Byerlys#Vp#Winsight Grocery Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Gott Pet Products Appoints Brand Manager

Gott Pet Products, the St. Francis, Wis.-based manufacturer of Charlee Bear natural dog treats and Hound & Gatos natural food for pets, has named Gina Schlueter brand manager. Schlueter, who previously served as inside sales and customer care representative for the company, will oversee all customer service and warehousing operations. As part of her new role, she will work hand-in-hand with distributors and dealers to expand each brand’s business with them, said company officials. Additionally, Schlueter will be responsible for running internal reports and data analyses, providing insights and predictions on potential development with current partners, and conducting other reporting tactics to further support the sales team’s growth. She will also be taking on new side projects to build brand awareness, including organizing monthly subscription boxes to get their products into the hands of potential new consumers.
TechnologyMiddletown Press

3 tips to implement an omnichannel strategy reducing costs

The high growth of smart devices generated an unprecedented increase in interactions between customers and businesses. “Due to COVID-19, we all had to turn to digital options to communicate. This has the great advantage that the face-to-face channel is, in general for all industries, the most expensive to maintain ”, said Luis Flores, CEO of MovigoO .
Businessmartechseries.com

Beneva Chooses Qualtrics to Create Holistic and Personalized Customer Experiences

Qualtrics the world’s No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, announced that Beneva, the largest mutual insurance company in Canada, has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM™ to listen to customer feedback in real-time, and use that data to deliver incredible experiences that improve customer satisfaction and engagement.
Softwareaithority.com

Octane AI Raises $5 Million To Help Shopify Merchants Personalize Ecommerce Experiences

Javelin Venture Partners and two new VPs bet on company democratizing ecommerce software that enables Shopify merchants to collect zero-party data. Octane AI, the pioneer zero-party data marketing platform, announced it has raised $5 million in capital in a round led by Javelin Venture Partners, the investor behind Masterclass and Thumbtack, with participation from existing investors Bullpen Capital, General Catalyst and Boost VC. The company also announced the appointment of Alex Gurevich, Managing Director at Javelin Venture Partners as a Board Observer, along with the addition of a different — believe it or not — Alex Gurevich as the new VP of Finance and Operations, and Vincent Silvey as the company’s first VP of Engineering.
Technologyfinextra.com

5 Ways Live Chat Help Financial Services Companies

People today have become used to instant service, with e-commerce bringing this change through same-day deliveries. So when they have to wait for responses from their financial service provider, it may irk them. They expect the same level of immediacy across service providers. However, research shows that the average response...
InternetItproportal

How to build the data infrastructure to get personalized customer experiences right

As the pandemic has accelerated the growth of online shopping, customers have come to expect a personalized digital experience. But as a new report has made abundantly clear, customer expectations have already outpaced brands’ ability to deliver these experiences. The foundation for delivering any personalized customer experience is quality data....
Jobsthepennyhoarder.com

QVC Needs Remote Customer Service Reps in Six States ($13.25/Hour to Start)

QVC is hiring full-time customer service representatives to work from home in Boise, ID; Florida; North Carolina; South Carolina; Texas; and Virginia. In this role, you will be helping customers with their purchases, issues, returns, refunds and exchanges. To qualify, you must have a high school diploma or the equivalent....
Technologymartechseries.com

Tapping Into Data to Drive Insights and Personalize the Customer Experience

As consumers embrace an increasing number of technologies to manage their money, banks and credit unions face growing expectations to create more personalized experiences. These financial experiences must be every bit as seamless and intuitive as the digital interactions that people have come to expect in other aspects of their lives.
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Why H-E-B, Publix, Aldi Are Leading in E-Commerce

Global research firm Ipsos’ recently released E-Commerce Experience Report demonstrates how grocers and the food and beverage industry continue to make waves in online order fulfillment and which brands emerge as the frontrunners. Earlier in the pandemic, 78% of Americans increased their use of buy online, pickup in-store and curbside...
Technologywinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Walmart Partners With Symbotic to Advance Warehouse Automation

Walmart will implement robotics technology from Wilmington, Mass.-based Symbotic in most of its regional distribution centers (RDCs) in a bid to "fundamentally alter how products get to stores," the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer announced July 14. The new system uses high-speed robots to sort, store and retrieve products at regional warehouses—automating...
Grand Rapids, MIwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

SpartanNash to Open First Microfulfillment Center

SpartanNash is eyeing faster fulfillment of online orders with the opening of the company's first microfulfillment center, slated to start operations July 26 in Caledonia, Mich. The 55,000-square-foot facility, located at 5199 68th St. SE, will hold 16,000 products, according to a news release from the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer...
Cell Phonesmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Harnessing Data and Using Automation to Deliver a More Personalized Dining Experience

Hold the pickles but double-up on mayo. Gluten-free buns, please. Supersize it – every time. We’ve entered an age where personalization is everything. As a result, quick-service and fast-casual restaurants are increasingly harnessing big data and automation to give their customers what they want before an order comes out of their mouth – or their brand’s app.
HealthPosted by
pymnts

REPORT: Consumers Demand Digital Be Part Of Their In-Person Healthcare Experience

Consumers have returned to visiting their local healthcare providers in person, but digital tools that make it easier for them to manage their healthcare experiences are still in demand. In Connected Healthcare: What Patients Want From Their Healthcare Customer Experiences, a PYMNTS collaboration with Rectangle Health, PYMNTS reveals the digital healthcare tools that matter most to patients and how access to time-saving customer service features can help boost healthcare consumer engagement. The study, which took place between April 14 and 26, 2021, used data from a survey of 2,263 U.S. adults to uncover how consumer healthcare preferences have evolved since November 2020.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
Businesswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

28% of Consumers 'Very Concerned' About Food-Cost Inflation: IRI

Questions and concerns about inflation—specifically, how persistent and significant it's likely to be through the rest of the year—have crescendoed this week after the release of monthly consumer and wholesale price reports. Consumers heading to the grocery store already are bracing themselves to shell out more, a new report from market researcher IRI finds.
Businessmartechseries.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft to Improve Digital Adoption

No code digital adoption platform launches full integration with the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to improve digital adoption and help enterprises unlock business potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Catering and Food Service Market to Reap Excessive Revenues through 2021-2031,Fact.MR Report

Catering and food service market is expected to grow substantially on the backdrop of increasing demand for ready to eat outdoor food and accessibility across the globe. Due to better packaging, catering and food service also provides healthy and hygienic food for the consumers. In addition, due to convenience from catering and food service it is widely being used in schools, colleges, restaurants, offices, cafeterias, etc.
Personal Financetheredstonerocket.com

Identification card customers receive update

The One Stop published the following information to help troubleshoot some potential issues members of the workforce are having after receiving their new Common Access Card. When you access Outlook, you need to publish your new CAC certificates to Global:. • In Outlook select file then options;. • Then select...
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Assistant Manager, Customer Care at SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc. Jeff Coons joined SKS in March 2021 as the Assistant Manager of Customer Care. He brings 20 years of Customer Service Supervisory experience to SKS with a focus on staff development and quality improvement. He serves as a liaison between all departments and collaborates on company initiatives and process development. His extensive supervisory training is exemplified through his support of The Customer Care Team in their efforts to create a dynamic customer experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy