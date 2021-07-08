Lunds & Byerlys Extends Commitment to Personalized Experiences
Lunds & Byerlys has partnered with retail technology company GetUpside to make its cash back offers available at all of the Minnesota-based grocer’s locations. GetUpside connects customers with nearly 30,000 restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores nationwide and encourages them to transact using personalized cash back offers, which are delivered through the GetUpside mobile app.www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com
