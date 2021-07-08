Woods Hole residents criticize ferry line
The Steamship Authority held the second of two community forums on the landside portion of the Woods Hole Reconstruction Project Wednesday night over Zoom. The most recent estimate of landside costs is $26.9 million, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll. Despite several design changes following past criticisms and concerns — including a number of significant changes to a utility building design — Woods Hole residents were light on praise and heavy on opprobrium on Wednesday.www.mvtimes.com
