The California wildfire season is shaping up to be an ugly one, with a worsening drought and soaring temperatures in the Western U.S. Wildfires are already blazing across numerous states. As of early July, the number of fires in California had totaled 4,599, with 73,511 acres burned. That’s an increase of 752 fires and 42,400 acres from last year. The five-year average is 2,630 fires with 52,623 acres burned, according to CalFire.