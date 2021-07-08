Cancel
Bay County, MI

Bay County motel shooting leaves one man hospitalized, another in jail

By Cole Waterman
Posted by 
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTSMOUTH TWP, MI — A shooting at Bay County motel has left one man hospitalized and another in jail. The incident began the afternoon of Wednesday, July 7, with two men in their early 20s arguing in the 200 block of North Monroe Street in Bay City, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The two men ended up going their separate ways, with one going to the Tuscola Motel at 434 N. Tuscola Road in Portsmouth Township.

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Clare County, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

2 men charged with murder in Clare County fatal shooting

HATTON TWP, MI — Two men have been charged with killing a third man in Clare County. About 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal shooting near the 7500 block of South Harrison Avenue in Hatton Township. They arrived to find 39-year-old Brian R. Leszcz of Farwell deceased of at least one gunshot wound in a tent he was occupying, said Sheriff John S. Wilson.
Huron County, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

Man from Puerto Rico killed in Huron County crash

COLFAX TWP, MI — Police have identified a Puerto Rican man killed in a crash in Huron County. About 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, sheriff’s deputies and other emergency responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash scene on M-53 north of Rapson Road in Colfax Township. They arrived to find a northbound vehicle had crashed and overturned several times, said Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson.
Arenac County, MIPosted by
MLive

Police release names, details in Arenac County murder-suicide

STANDISH TWP, MI — Police have identified two Pinconning men who died in a recent murder-suicide incident in Arenac County. Joshua I. Smith, 38, killed 45-year-old Allan J. Kiczenski Jr. inside a residence in the 2100 block of Whites Beach Road in Standish Township in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 15. Several hours later and with a police perimeter erected outside the abode, Smith killed himself, said Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre.
Saginaw, MIPosted by
MLive

Saginaw woman pleads to role in 2019 shooting, witness intimidation

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has accepted a plea deal for her role in a 2019 shooting and her subsequent intimidation of a witness. Thalia M. Cruz, 26, on Tuesday, July 20, appeared before Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson and pleaded no contest to two counts of felonious assault and guilty to one count of witness interference. The former charge is a four-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Man steals Michigan State Police patrol SUV during traffic stop, police say

BAY CITY, MI — A 22-year-old Bay City man is accused of escaping police custody and stealing a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle. The night of July 12, an MSP trooper was on patrol in a 2017 Ford EXP SUV when he pulled over a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with an invalid license plate driving in the area of Cass Avenue and Fraser Street in Bay City. The driver identified himself as Rockyon A. Poole. Riding in the vehicle as passengers were a 19-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. the latter of whom owned the Malibu, according to police reports contained in court files.
Lenawee County, MIPosted by
The Flint Journal

Death of woman at Faster Horses Festival still under investigation, police say

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI -- The death of a 30-year-old Croswell woman at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway remains under investigation, police said. Police are waiting for the results of toxicology tests to help them in determining the cause of the death of Melissa Donna Havens, according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Rod Goss. Havens’ body was discovered at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.
Mackinaw City, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Police release more details from Mackinac Bridge bomb threat

MACKINAW CITY, MI -- Although the investigation is ongoing, police have released a few more details regarding the bomb threat that closed the Mackinac Bridge for more than three hours on Sunday. According to Up North Live, police say the Chippewa County Central Dispatch received a call at 2:00 p.m. from someone who claimed they’d placed a bomb at the south end of the bridge.

