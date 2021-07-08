Bay County motel shooting leaves one man hospitalized, another in jail

BAY CITY, MI — A 22-year-old Bay City man is accused of escaping police custody and stealing a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle. The night of July 12, an MSP trooper was on patrol in a 2017 Ford EXP SUV when he pulled over a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with an invalid license plate driving in the area of Cass Avenue and Fraser Street in Bay City. The driver identified himself as Rockyon A. Poole. Riding in the vehicle as passengers were a 19-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. the latter of whom owned the Malibu, according to police reports contained in court files.