Bay County motel shooting leaves one man hospitalized, another in jail
PORTSMOUTH TWP, MI — A shooting at Bay County motel has left one man hospitalized and another in jail. The incident began the afternoon of Wednesday, July 7, with two men in their early 20s arguing in the 200 block of North Monroe Street in Bay City, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The two men ended up going their separate ways, with one going to the Tuscola Motel at 434 N. Tuscola Road in Portsmouth Township.www.mlive.com
