UONE Stock: Why Urban One Is Rocketing 20% Higher Today

Shares of multimedia company Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) are soaring today. Indeed, UONE stock rocketed more than 20% higher in early morning trading on some very heavy volume. Today’s move follows an extreme period of volatility for this stock. Indeed, UONE stock was trading below $5 per share in early May, only to surge to nearly $25 per share in a matter of weeks. Since then, Urban One has seen retail investor interest dry up somewhat, with shares closing yesterday at the $7.50 level.