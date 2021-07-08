Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UONE Stock: Why Urban One Is Rocketing 20% Higher Today

By Chris MacDonald
InvestorPlace
 14 days ago

Shares of multimedia company Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) are soaring today. Indeed, UONE stock rocketed more than 20% higher in early morning trading on some very heavy volume. Today’s move follows an extreme period of volatility for this stock. Indeed, UONE stock was trading below $5 per share in early May, only to surge to nearly $25 per share in a matter of weeks. Since then, Urban One has seen retail investor interest dry up somewhat, with shares closing yesterday at the $7.50 level.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uone#Urban One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
StocksMoney Morning

These Cheap Stocks Could Soar up to 276%

Cheap stocks offer the possibility of spectacular profits in a short time. But you have to know where to look. Institutions sometimes fail at this - and it can work to your advantage. The best cheap stocks today have fallen to to prices that scream "buy" when you look at...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why NeuroMetrix Stock Is Soaring Today

NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) is surging higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. NeuroMetrix reported a second-quarter earnings loss of 13 cents per share, which was up from a loss of 28 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.2 million, which was up 63% from $1.4 million year-over-year.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Why Endo Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company announced it has reached an agreement in principle to pay $35 million to settle an ongoing Opioid case in Tennessee. Endo International is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a considerable presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $596,615.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksForbes

What Are The Nasdaq Composite And Nasdaq 100 Indexes?

The second-largest stock exchange on earth, Nasdaq also operates two major stock indexes based on companies that trade on its exchange: the Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100. The Nasdaq Composite tracks the performance of more than 3,000 stocks listed on the Nasdaq while the Nasdaq 100 captures the performance of the exchange’s largest non-financial companies.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

SoFi Technologies Stock Flies Higher, Options Traders Slam Calls

On Monday, Jim Cramer said he expects SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) to fall lower, adding he would be a buyer at the $14 level — but may not get that chance. On Tuesday, SoFI’s stock rallied over 10% higher amid increased retail interest, but institutions were also hammering call contracts.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Lithia Motors Is Trading Higher Today

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Lithia Motors reported quarterly earnings of $11.12 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.85. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.01 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.99 billion.
StocksBenzinga

Why Chembio Diagnostics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a $28.3 million purchase order from Bio-Manguinhos for its DPP SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests in Brazil. “We believe the purchase order validates the investments we made earlier this year in inventory for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test and...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

BioNTech and Pfizer announced a letter of intent with South African drugmaker Biovac to produce COVID-19 vaccines for distribution to African Union member countries. Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 2:50 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The solid gain came after BioNTech and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that they had signed a letter of intent with South African biopharmaceutical company The Biovac Institute Ltd to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within the African Union.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading 8.6% Higher

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price was up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 13,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 655,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
StocksInvestorPlace

FAANG Stocks: What Are FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX and GOOGL Doing Today?

Investors are tracking FAANG stocks today as a way to keep up with how the stock market is performing today. If you’re unfamiliar with FAANG stocks, understand that it’s an acronym for some of the top stocks in the U.S. They include Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

778,471 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 778,471 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,761,000. 2U comprises approximately 1.3% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
modernreaders.com

Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Drops By 29.8%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Glaukos Stock Sank Today

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen downgraded Glaukos to underweight from equal weight. Wall Street analysts are less optimistic about the stock after the CMS released its proposed physician fee schedule for fiscal year 2022. What happened. Shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) were sinking 14.7% as of 3:28 p.m. EDT on Tuesday....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Rocket Companies Is Trading Lower Today

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares are trading lower after Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $14 to $12. Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey noted 'A look at the consensus view on residential mortgage (the combined outlooks of Fannie, Freddie, and...
StocksInvestorPlace

NURO Stock: The ‘Breakthrough’ News Rocketing NeuroMetrix Shares Higher Today

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock is surging higher on Tuesday after getting “Breakthrough Device Designation” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The breakthrough designation is for NeuroMetrix’s Quell device designed to treat symptoms in adult patients suffering from fibromyalgia. This is due to the unmet need for managing pain from fibromyalgia without pharmacological treatments.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 4,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 584,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Iridium Communications Stock Rocketed 9% on Tuesday

Iridium swung to a net profit compared to a net loss last year. Shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) were up 9% on Tuesday. The satellite communications company -- the first to offer internet and voice service that covers 100% of the globe -- reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 earnings and a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy