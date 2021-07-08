Cancel
Small Business

SBA Hosts National SBIR Week to Connect Technology Innovators & Entrepreneurs with Research Funding

By Advertising
cascadebusnews.com
 14 days ago

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will host 2021 National SBIR Week July 19-23 for small business innovators. The virtual event will connect entrepreneurs working on advanced technology to the country’s largest source of early-stage funding — the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. The SBA Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, will provide welcome remarks on July 19.

