SBA Hosts National SBIR Week to Connect Technology Innovators & Entrepreneurs with Research Funding
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will host 2021 National SBIR Week July 19-23 for small business innovators. The virtual event will connect entrepreneurs working on advanced technology to the country’s largest source of early-stage funding — the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. The SBA Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, will provide welcome remarks on July 19.cascadebusnews.com
