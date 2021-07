At this point, the “A” in All-Star Game might as well stand for “American League.”. The AL continued its recent dominance of the event on Tuesday night at Denver’s Coors Field, defeating the NL, 5-2, in the first Midsummer Classic since 2019. The victory was the AL’s eighth in a row going back to 2013, which ties for the third-longest All-Star win streak in history. The only ones longer were an 11-win run by the NL from 1972-82 and a 12-win run by the AL from 1997-2009 (not counting a tie in 2002).