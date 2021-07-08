Courington No. 1 in national tennis ranking for over 55

Officials with the United States Tennis Association have been working for several months to bring uniformity and consistency to their rankings both nationally and across all 17 sections of the U.S.T.A. On June 29, the U.S.T.A. finally published their Adult ranking lists for the year 2021. Rankings are updated each week and are usually published on Wednesdays. The lists are national but can be filtered by sections. Texas, with the exceptions of El Paso and Texarkana, is its own section. El Paso is a part of the Southwestern Section with Arizona and New Mexico. Texarkana is in the Missouri Valley Section with Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Ohio.