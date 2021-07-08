Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

Courington No. 1 in national tennis ranking for over 55

brownwoodtx.com
 14 days ago

Officials with the United States Tennis Association have been working for several months to bring uniformity and consistency to their rankings both nationally and across all 17 sections of the U.S.T.A. On June 29, the U.S.T.A. finally published their Adult ranking lists for the year 2021. Rankings are updated each week and are usually published on Wednesdays. The lists are national but can be filtered by sections. Texas, with the exceptions of El Paso and Texarkana, is its own section. El Paso is a part of the Southwestern Section with Arizona and New Mexico. Texarkana is in the Missouri Valley Section with Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Ohio.

www.brownwoodtx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Missouri State
Brownwood, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Texarkana, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Canyon Lake, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard Payne University#Adult#Ntrp#Usta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

First Trump, now Biden: Ukraine feels jilted by its American ally

WASHINGTON — The White House said Wednesday it invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet President Joe Biden next month, but the visit will come later than Kyiv had hoped, reinforcing a perception in Ukraine that a country pressured by the last U.S. president is also getting less than favored treatment from the new one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy