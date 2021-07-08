Red, White & Blue BBQ Competition and Festival comes to Topeka in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center will hold its first annual barbecue competition and festival in 2022 and is accepting team registrations now. The Stormont Vail Events Center says it will host its inaugural Red, White & Blue BBQ Competition and Festival. It said the two-day event will be held on April 29 and 30, 2022. It said the community get-together will showcase the teams of the competition and include live music, craft vendors, food, drinks, children’s activities and other entertainment options.