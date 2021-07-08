Cancel
Stellantis: Most models to have EV version by 2025

Sioux City Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors. CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have fully electric or plug-in gas-electric hybrid versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four fully electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 500 kilometers (311 miles) to 800 kilometers (497 miles).

Benzinga

Stellantis Follows The Same EV Strategy As Other Automakers

The main auto market players have already announced their big plans supporting their EV strategies. General Motors (NYSE: GM) increased the investment plan in the electric and autonomous car segment for the second time, so now the company plans is to invest an incredible $35 billion until 2025. Something like that agrees with the automaker's 100-year history.
Posted by
Axios

Auto giant Stellantis makes its move on EVs

The huge automaker Stellantis — whose brands include Dodge, Peugeot, Jeep, Citroën, Opel and more — is pouring over $35 billion into vehicle electrification efforts through 2025, it announced Thursday. They include an EV from Dodge, the North American performance division, coming in 2024. (Slogan: "Tear Up the Streets… Not...
Carstopgear.com

Everything you need to know about Stellantis’ big, shiny EV plan

Vauxhall to go electric in 2028, Abarth to go electric in 2024, an EV ‘muscle car’ from Dodge in 2024… the list goes on. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. While everyone in Europe was busy keeping...
BusinessPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Stellantis Makes EV Plans with Four New Platforms

Last week, Stellantis outlined its integrated electrification strategy spanning its more than a dozen brands, including the announcement of new electric vehicles (EVs) from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. The automaker, spawned by the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group, will undergo an electric mobility shift much like the rest of the auto industry, from Audi to Volvo.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Stellantis wants to lead the EV pack

The late Sergio Marchionne, former Chief Executive of FCA, was infamous in his later years for pouring cold water on electric vehicle (EV) viability, claiming in 2017 that there was no tenable economic model for zero-emission mobility. Statements like these did little to ease investor concerns that the automaker lagged behind the efforts of rivals. In 2020, Carlos Tavares, then Chief Executive of PSA, also expressed doubts over mainstream EV demand without continued subsidies and a much-improved charging network.
crossroadstoday.com

After Slow Start, Stellantis Bets Big on EVs

Plug-in Jeeps, all-electric pickups and the fastest Dodge muscle car ever: Stellantis is betting big on electrification. The world’s fourth-largest automaker announced it will invest 30 billion euros ($35.5 billion) over the next five years in a chase to lead the industry, or at least keep up. Stellantis was formed...
CarsAutoweek.com

Here's What Stellantis EV Day Actually Promised

Stellantis' domestic brands have EVs on the way, with the automaker planning to field four platforms in the coming years. EV versions of the Ram 1500, a Dodge performance car, and Jeep models are on the way, as well as a Chrysler crossover. Planned EVs will offer ranges from 300...
Businesswdet.org

Investment Places Stellantis in EV Competition with Ford and General Motors

Stellantis is promising to launch 40 all-electric vehicles and 15 plug-in hybrid models globally by 2025. While General Motors and Ford have announced a variety of electrical vehicle projects in recent months, Stellantis has been missing from the conversation. That changed last week when the company announced plans to invest the equivalent about $35.6 billion in EV technology by 2025.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Stellantis Likely to Accelerate EV Investments, Says CEO

Barely two weeks after unveiling his plan to invest $35 billion into vehicle electrification, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Wednesday “the number could grow in the near future.”. The key reason is demand. The Portugese-born executive is confident that sales of plug-based vehicles will grow beyond even today’s most optimistic...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rivian EV Maker Delays Production of First Two Models

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report -backed electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive announced that it will delay the deliveries of its debut R1T pickup to September after originally planning to debut this month. The company also moved the production debut of its R1S electric SUV, the startup's second planned model, to...
Carsmarketplace.org

Stellantis has an ambitious EV plan, but is America ready for it?

Green driving announcements are coming fast and furious lately, at least as major paradigm shifts in industrial strategy and consumer marketing go. This week it was Stellantis, unveiling its plan to get in the fast lane on electric vehicles. The automaker —which is the old Chrysler, Fiat and Peugeot combined — said it’ll invest 30 billion euros, or about $35.5 billion, by 2025 to ramp up the development of electric vehicle technology and production.
Business101 WIXX

Daimler to invest more than 40 billion euros by 2030 in electric vehicles

LONDON (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler said on Thursday it would invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) between 2022 and 2030 to develop battery electric vehicles (EVs), and from 2025 all new vehicle platforms would only make electric cars. The German luxury carmaker said with partners it would...

