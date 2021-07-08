Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Weakened Tropical Storm Elsa Mostly Spares Southeast as It Moves Through Carolinas

 15 days ago

Tropical Storm Elsa was moving steadily through the Carolinas into the mid-Atlantic region by mid-Thursday, having mostly spared the southeastern states. The National Hurricane Center reported Elsa was about 80 miles southwest of Raleigh, N.C. by 11 am Thursday. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 20 mph with an increase in forward speed expected during the next couple of days.

