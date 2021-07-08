Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

CBOT soybeans fall after earlier gains on weather uncertainty

Agriculture Online
 14 days ago

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday after volatile movement in both directions as traders weighed cooler, rainy forecasts against ongoing dryness across parts of the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT November soybeans ended 7-3/4 cents lower at $13.19-1/2 per bushel, while nearby July soybeans added 3-3/4 cents to 13.90-1/4 per bushel. * CBOT December soymeal fell $2.40 to $362.50 a ton. CBOT December soyoil eased 0.51 cent to 59.18 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 122,200 tonnes of soymeal to Mexico, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Soybeans#Mexico#Chicago Board Of Trade#Cbot#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall on profit taking; poor exports pressure corn, soy

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures plunged 3.1% on Thursday, snapping a six-session streak of gains as traders locked in profits from the rally. Soybean futures were down 2.8%, with the latest weather forecasts showing that some timely rains will arrive in key growing areas as the crop hits a critical stage of development.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat snaps winning streak; corn, soybeans also fall

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures plunged 2.6% on Thursday, snapping a six-session streak of gains as traders locked in profits from the rally. Soybean futures were down 2.0%, with the latest weather forecasts showing that some timely rains will arrive in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 4-8 cents, soybeans up 2-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat futures higher for a sixth straight session on worries about weather-reduced global harvests, with drought dragging down spring wheat prospects in the U.S. and Canada. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 7 cents higher at $7.07-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 8-1/4 cents to $6.68-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat fell 2-1/4 cents to $9.13-3/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn higher on worries about hot and dry near-term weather in the Midwest as the crop is in its grain-filling stage. Lower-than-expected crop ratings in a weekly USDA report adding support. * Actively traded December corn reached a 2-1/2 week high during overnight trading. * The White House has delayed an annual process meant to decide how much ethanol and other biofuels U.S. oil refiners need to blend into their fuel each year. * CBOT December corn last traded 6-1/4 cents higher at $5.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans firm on worries about hot and dry near-term forecast for the U.S. Midwest and northern Plains, where the crop is nears its pod setting and filling stage of development. * Weaker soyoil prices limiting gains in soybeans after Argentina approved a law to reduce the amount of soyoil in its biodiesel, which would free up more of the oil for export. * Actively traded November soybeans held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 1/2 cent higher at $14.44 a bushel, while November soybeans were 3 cents higher at $13.91-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat up for sixth session on global supply concerns; soybeans fall

* Wheat rises on crop concerns * Soybeans ease on weaker oil prices, slowing China demand (Updates prices, changes dateline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as adverse weather in key exporting countries raised supply concernswhile soybeans edged lower on weaker oil prices and slowing demand in top importer China. Corn was flat. "There are definitely problems for the U.S. and spring wheat crops but we will get to know how big the problem is when the harvest starts, which is about two weeks from now for the U.S. spring wheat and Canada is about a month later," said one Singapore-based trader, who sells U.S. wheat to millers in Asia. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) climbed 0.4% to $7.03-1/4 a bushel by 1130 GMT, having risen to $7.10 a bushel earlier in the session and touching a May 18 high of $7.18 a bushel on Tuesday. Soybeans lost 0.4% to $13.82-1/2 a bushel, while corn was unchanged at $5.65-3/4 a bushel. The wheat market is being underpinned by crop concerns in North America and the Black Sea region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report released after Monday's market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring wheat as good or excellent, down from 16% a week earlier and below analysts' average estimate of 15%. The USDA last week projected that U.S. spring wheat production would shrink to a 33-year low. The agency left unchanged its good/excellent score for U.S. corn at 65%, short of an analyst consensus of 66%. It raised the soybean rating by 1 percentage point to 60%, in line with expectations. China's soybean imports from Brazil slipped in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. Declining soybean crush margins have hit China's demand, which has been strong in recent months as the country's recovering pig herd boosted consumption. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybeans, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd e Move 2020 Pct Move CBOT wheat 703.25 2.75 0.39 640.50 9.80 CBOT corn 566.25 0.50 0.09 484.00 16.99 CBOT soy 1382.50 -6.00 -0.43 1311.00 5.45 Paris wheat 217.75 -0.25 -0.11 213.25 2.11 Paris maize 259.00 2.00 0.78 219.00 18.26 Paris rapeseed 527.00 -8.25 -1.54 418.25 26.00 WTI crude oil 68.26 1.06 1.58 48.52 40.68 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.08 1.2213 -3.63 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Chizu Nomiyama)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

The wheat market may be poised for a correction, analyst says

The wheat markets are in need of technical correction, but more hot and dry weather is on its way. The wheat market turned lower from an overbought condition after reaching key resistance, and it may be set for a short-term correction. September Chicago wheat closed higher on the session Tuesday,...
Agriculturekitco.com

Winter wheat futures extend winning streak; corn, soy also firm

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday as adverse weather in key exporting countries raised supply concerns, traders said. Corn and soybean futures edged higher, with dry soils that threatened to hamper crop development in the U.S. Midwest...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT SRW, K.C. HRW contracts rise; MGEX spring wheat falls

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose for a sixth day in a row on Wednesday, supported by concerns about crop shortfalls in rival export countries in the Black Sea region and Europe, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat fell 2.2%, with traders saying the market wanted to see exactly how bad the crop in the northern U.S. Plains was before pushing the market above its recent peaks. * Technical resistance for the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract was noted at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled up 10-1/4 cents at $7.10-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 8-3/4 cents higher at $6.69 while MGEX September spring wheat dropped 19-3/4 cents to $8.96-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 424,691 tonnes. * Russia's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that yields from the ongoing harvest of the country's wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes per hectare a year earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls for 1st time in 7 sessions; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures retreated on Thursday after six straight sessions of gains, although losses were limited by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in top exporters Russia and the United States. Corn and soybeans slid in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog and cattle contracts end firm

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - CME cattle and hog futures rose on Wednesday, supported by concerns about near-term supplies, traders said. Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday to show that the number of cattle on feed as of July 1 was 99% of the year-earlier amount. Placements during June were seen at 95.9% of the June 2020 total and marketings 102.1% of a year ago.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Global Indices rally after COVID-19 uncertainty fades

Indices across the globe continued to rally on Wednesday as markets began to ignore recent uncertainty around the delta variant. After falling by its most since January, the Dow Jones led the rebound in the United States, climbing by as much as 140 points in today’s session. This comes despite...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat at two-month peak on weather worries

* Chicago wheat up for fifth session * USDA report shows further decline in spring wheat conditions * Corn rises as U.S. crop rating misses consensus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed nearly 2% on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn rose, with a lower than expected weekly crop rating focusing attention back on dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being pressured by a slide in crude oil on Monday, with warm and dry weather forecast in northerly U.S. growing belts, raising supply concerns in the run-up to the oilseed's key summer growth period. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.9% at $7.11-1/4 a bushel at 1020 GMT, having earlier touched their highest since May 18 at $7.18. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report released after Monday's market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring wheat as good or excellent, down from 16% a week earlier and below analysts' average estimate of 15%. The USDA had last week projected that U.S. spring wheat production would shrink to its lowest in 33 years. Concern about harvest yields and quality in Europe and the Black Sea region also supported wheat prices. Kazakhstan plans to limit exports of barley and wheat used for animal feed and ban exports of rye for six months because of drought, a Kazakh government source told Reuters. Harvest estimates in Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, have been lowered after disappointing yields in southern Russia. In western Europe, a warm spell is allowing fields to dry out after heavy rain caused flooding in some regions, but concern remains over reduced grain quality for milling. CBOT corn was up 1.6% at $5.61-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were up 1.4% at $13.91-1/4. The USDA left unchanged its good/excellent score for U.S. corn at 65%, short of an analyst consensus for 66%. It raised the soybean rating by 1 point to 60%, in line with expectations. "Conditions are still much too dry, especially in the north and west of the Corn Belt," Commerzbank said in a note. The corn market is also assessing harvest progress in Brazil, where farmers are bringing in a second corn crop that has been hurt by drought and frost. Prices at 1020 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 711.25 13.50 1.93 640.50 11.05 CBOT corn 561.25 9.00 1.63 484.00 15.96 CBOT soy 1391.25 18.50 1.35 1311.00 6.12 Paris wheat Sep 216.50 2.25 1.05 192.50 12.47 Paris maize Aug 249.00 2.00 0.81 219.00 13.70 Paris rape Aug 535.25 2.25 0.42 418.25 27.97 WTI crude oil 66.32 -0.10 -0.15 48.52 36.69 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -2.53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by David Goodman)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China's June soybean imports from Brazil fall as demand wanes

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil edged down in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 10.48 million tonnes of the oilseed from top supplier Brazil, slightly...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm on strong pork demand

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures gained on Tuesday on short covering and continued firmness in the wholesale pork market, traders said. "August seems like its anchored by what’s going on in the cutout," said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group. "They’ve been surprised...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn gained, as a lower-than-expected weekly crop rating focused attention back to dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentine farmers sell 25.1 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans

BUENOS AIRES, July 20 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 25.1 million tonnes of soybeans from the current 2020/21 crop year, after transactions were recorded over the last week for 660,400 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data updated through July 14. The pace of...
Agricultureagdaily.com

Study: U.S. corn and soybeans appear maladapted to ‘normal’ weather

URBANA, Ill. — U.S. corn and soybean varieties have become increasingly heat and drought resistant as agricultural production adapts to a changing climate. But the focus on developing crops for extreme conditions has negatively affected performance under normal weather patterns, a University of Illinois study shows. “Since the 1950s, advances...
MarketsAgriculture Online

Prices consolidate after rally as U.S. weather eyed

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures were little changed on Thursday after a day-earlier rally, as prices faced chart resistance and market participants assessed contrasting conditions for U.S. crops. Grain markets were also waiting for weekly U.S. export data later on Thursday for an update...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat climbs on stressful N.Plains weather; soybeans sag

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 2% on Thursday, led by Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) spring wheat futures, which hit an 8-1/2-year high near $9 a bushel as drought threatened crops in the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies. Soybean futures fell on disappointing domestic soy crush...

Comments / 0

Community Policy