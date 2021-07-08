Cancel
NBA

Lil Baby arrested for ‘carrying drugs’ while visiting Paris for Fashion Week with NBA star James Harden

By Mollie Mansfield
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cpfC_0arGjP8q00

LIL Baby was arrested for allegedly carrying drugs while on a trip with NBA star James Harden.

The rapper was reportedly detained while he was in Paris for Fashion Week.

Lil Baby live blog for the very latest news and updates...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DI98_0arGjP8q00
James Harden and Lil Baby were in Paris for Fashion Week Credit: Alamy Live News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02q4mW_0arGjP8q00
Lil Baby was reportedly arrested Credit: Alamy

He was accompanied by Brooklyn Nets player James Harden, however, he was neither arrested nor taken into custody, ESPN confirmed.

The prosecutor's office said that an investigation has been opened by the city's 8th district police precinct.

Footage from the scene showed Harden and one other male being surrounded by cops and having their pockets searched.

Harden can be heard telling someone "it's ok, I don't understand."

One photo, obtained by TMZ, showed an officer holding what appears to be a vaping device. It is unclear who it belongs to and what substance is inside.

The rapper was sitting in the back of a police van and appeared to be handcuffed, according to the outlet.

Baby was reportedly among three people who were arrested for weed-related charges.

Who is Lil Baby?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3zl5_0arGjP8q00

Lil Baby, 25, is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia.

He rose to mainstream fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing.

Lil Baby is best known for his song Yes Indeed with Drake which peaked at 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His debut studio album in 2018, Harder Than Ever, was certified RIAA Platinum.

The rapper’s new single, The Bigger Picture, peaked at number 3 on the Hot 100 and became the highest-charting song of his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxPEE_0arGjP8q00
Lil Baby and James Harden were seen arriving at a Balenciaga dinner on Wednesday Credit: Getty

Harden was nearby and tried to intervene before being stopped and let go, according to ESPN.

There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered, according to the outlet. The substance is illegal in France.

A local French newspaper said that the rapper was in a group that was stopped by police at 4.50pm after people left a vehicle reportedly smelling of marijuana.

Just hours before his reported arrest, controversial YouTuber Logan Paul spoke about Lil Baby on his podcast, which sparked a response from the rapper.

“Lil Baby, he’ll pop up on my Spotify… I’m scrolling through, and I f***ing can’t get away from Lil Baby songs,” Paul said.

“I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. And it all sounds the same, his tone is the same it’s all the same. I give him a year.”

Lil Baby caught word of the comments and responded on Twitter, tweeting “Logan who?” and “More like give em a year to have 100ms.”

