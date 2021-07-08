Change of date, location and time of Splash Pad/Aquatics Community Discussion

(Atlantic) The Nishna Valley Family YMCA Staff and the Park and Recreation Staff would like to inform the public of the change in meeting date/location for a community input session around the topic of future splash pad or aquatics facilities. The original meeting date was July 13th but that date conflicted with several community meetings.

The new date/time/location for the discussion on aquatics will be Tuesday, July 20th, at the YMCA, and it will take place at 6:00pm. Anyone interested in future aquatics facilities is encouraged to join the public discussion and give input.

For further information, you may contact the Park and Recreation Office at 712-243-3542 or Dan at the YMCA at 712-243-3934.