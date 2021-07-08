Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

Change of date, location and time of Splash Pad/Aquatics Community Discussion

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZdTB_0arGjA9B00

(Atlantic) The Nishna Valley Family YMCA Staff and the Park and Recreation Staff would like to inform the public of the change in meeting date/location for a community input session around the topic of future splash pad or aquatics facilities. The original meeting date was July 13th but that date conflicted with several community meetings.

The new date/time/location for the discussion on aquatics will be Tuesday, July 20th, at the YMCA, and it will take place at 6:00pm. Anyone interested in future aquatics facilities is encouraged to join the public discussion and give input.

For further information, you may contact the Park and Recreation Office at 712-243-3542 or Dan at the YMCA at 712-243-3934.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Lifestyle
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nishna Valley Family#Ymca Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Audubon County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Fair Wrapped on Sunday with Support Sale

(Audubon) The Audubon County Fair wrapped up with the support sale on Sunday evening. Audubon County Extension and Outreach Program Coordinator Ann Carter says the support sale replaced the selling of the market livestock at the fair this year. Carter says support bids totaled almost $43,000 for the 56 exhibitors. “We couldn’t do without them, and we are thankful for all of them,” said Carter. “Some of them pool their money in merchant groups, and others come out and provided support through their own businesses.”
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisors approve paid time off schedule for FY2022

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved the final paid time off schedule for FY2022 at their meeting this morning. The Board approved the following holidays as paid days off…Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas (observed December 24th), New Year’s day (observed on Friday, December 31) and Memorial Day. Employees will also get two personal days. Supervisors Steve Green…
PoliticsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak City Council Approves Urban Renewal Area for United Farmer’s Coop

(Red Oak) The Red Oak City Council addressed the United Farmer’s Cooperative’s Urban Renewal project at Monday’s City Council meeting. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says a public hearing preceded the City Council’s approval of the urban renewal plan and project. “The United Farmer’s Coop is putting in an extensive grain storage facility,” said Wright. “This is about an $8 million project, and they approached the City Council months ago and asked if the city would partner with them with tax rebates to offset some of the costs.”
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Fire Chief, City Council Member Differ On How Many Department Vacancies

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines Fire Chief John Tekippe says his department has 13 vacancies currently. A member of the City Council puts the number closer to 50. Councilmember Joe Gatto says that’s why he ran for the office. The chief says he has 17 people training at the Firefighter Academy and he says he is confident there will be enough firefighters to fill all vacancies. Gatto is worried about the new fire station opening this fall. He says the city doesn’t have the staffing to fill all of the positions. Tekippe says he is confident all staffing needs will be met, calling it an issue of managing resources.
Elk Horn, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK School Board discusses teacher shortage

(Elk Horn) The Exira-EHK School Board, during a meeting on Monday, approved their 2021 Legislative Beliefs. Superintendent Trevor Miller says the main focus is on teacher retention, recruitment, and creative licensure. “I get like four applicants for an elementary teacher which is unheard of. The state needs to come up with something to help us out in rural Iowa to get more teachers that want to be in the profession. I’ve talked to a few colleges and there were 40% less students going into education the last couple of years. If we have a shortage now and there’s 40% less coming out of Universities it’s going to be hard to find teachers.”
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council to vote on Third and Final Reading of True Majority Elections

(Atlantic) On Wednesday, the Atlantic City Council acts on the final reading on an ordinance changing elections to runoff elections. The Council voted in favor of the change following a public hearing on June 16 and passed the second reading at the July 7 City Council meeting. City Council member-at-large Grace Garrett voiced the single no vote during the first two readings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy