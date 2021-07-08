Cancel
Palestine, TX

Palestine Wildcats 10U baseball heads to regional tourney

By JUWAN LEE sports@palestineherald.com
Posted by 
Palestine Herald-Press
Palestine Herald-Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4cNd_0arGipmz00
The Palestine 10U all-star boys baseball team swept their tournament last weekend and will head to regionals in Paris this upcoming weekend. Courtesy photo

PALESTINE —The Palestine Wildcats 10U All-Star boys are headed to Paris undefeated after sweeping through their district tournament last weekend.

“It’s great to have baseball back in Palestine,” head coach Sean Conner said. “It is great for the kids as well as the community. The other coaches and I really enjoy coaching this outstanding group of young men.

“They are kids that really have fun playing the game and offer great support to one another.”

Palestine is on the trajectory to state if they continue with their winning ways. In last weekend’s district tournament they outlasted Athens in a 6-4 battle before dominating the rest of the field.

In game two, they overpowered Mabank in a 16-3 victory. They eased by Canton, 12-1, before finishing their tournament run with another 12-0 win over Canton.

“They have improved tremendously as the season has progressed,” Conner said. “We hope we continue to play well and look to advance past the Paris Regional this weekend to state.”

The Wildcat 10U boys are led by Conner and his assistant coach Ro-Jon Grogans. Team members include the following: Brayden Andrews, Preston Beusch, Carson Coker, Sawyer Coker, Jacob Congleton, Mason Conner, Anthony Grogans, Carter Jenkins, David Myers, Aydon Phillips, Dylan Smith and Jack Woolverton.

“This group of young men has truly impressed me,” Grogans said. “Not only in their athleticism but also in their camraderie. The success and growth this team has experienced together is a testament to the importance of youth sports in our community.”

