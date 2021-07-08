Cancel
Regulators Everywhere Should Follow Wyoming’s DAO Law

By Andrew Bull
CoinDesk
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming's world-first law on DAOs is the start of recognizing these legal entities worldwide, says a lawyer specializing in such arrangements. Wyoming’s DAO LLC legislation represents the boldest attempt to close the gap between formalized corporate structures and unincorporated groups governed by rules coded in smart contracts. Regulators around the world should consider passing equivalent laws in their jurisdictions to ensure legal protection for those developing and participating in DAOs.

