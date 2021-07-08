Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Striking Georgian Colonial Home

Posted by 
Urban Milwaukee
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Striking and authentic Georgian Colonial, pure and exact architectural detail and highest quality in every respect. An elegant multi-level foyer leads you into this special home with an appealing floor plan and spacious rooms with expansive windows, perfect for viewing the serene ravine setting teaming with wildlife! Main rooms offer exotic wood flooring, multi-piece crown moldings and ornamental plaster detailing. Kitchen/hearth room boasts stunning marble counters, stainless steel appliances, massive 60” arched fireplace with dentils and bracketed oak mantelpiece. Lovely Primary bedroom suite with cozy sitting area in front of the NFP, dressing room with vanity, shoe racks and three double closets. Three additional light filled bedrooms with built-in bookcases, two with walk in closets. Exceptional outdoor space.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Urbal Tea Opens Cafe On South Side

A new cafe is open in Milwaukee’s “Crisol Corridor” with hopes of creating a new neighborhood anchor. On Monday morning, Urbal Tea opened its first cafe at 3060 S. 13th St. The location is just north of Oklahoma and on the redeveloping strip from S. 13th Street from Cleveland to Morgan Avenues which was dubbed Crisol Corridor in 2015, boosted by a Business Improvement District (BID) that was formed.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Port Announces Tenant Replacing Sea Scouts

Thursday morning, Port Milwaukee revealed the previously undisclosed tenant that will replace the Sea Scouts on a waterfront parcel at the eastern end of E. Russell Ave. Marek Landscaping will lease the 0.87-acre parcel at 2452 S. Lincoln Memorial Dr. The company is a design-build contractor focused on sustainable waterfront design and habitat restoration. It will construct a multipurpose office and warehouse building on the site and install a bridge crane to service receive vessels and bulk materials.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Weee! Launches In Milwaukee

A unique new ethnic grocery delivery business is entering the Milwaukee market. Weee! is a leading online grocery company headquartered in California that sources hard-to-find and authentic ingredients used in Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino) and Hispanic food. Available in a long list of cities across the nation, it now boasts more than 7 million registered users and has just launched in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Tax Exemption For Church Gets Pushback

A church wants to take over an art gallery in the city’s Haymarket neighborhood north of Fiserv Forum. And with it, the building would become tax exempt. It’s the latter fact that is drawing concern from members of the Common Council. “The city is comfortable with that arrangement for an...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

How Office Work is Changing

Every day at The Overhead Wire we sort through over 1,500 news items about cities and share the best ones with our email list. At the end of the week, we take some of the most popular stories and share them with Urban Milwaukee readers. They are national (or international) links, sometimes entertaining and sometimes absurd, but hopefully useful.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Bucks Planning Deer District Night Market

Milwaukee will soon have a third night market. The Milwaukee Bucks are launching Deer District Market. The market, with eight total dates scheduled, will have an emphasis on supporting minority-owned businesses and local, small food businesses according to a release from the team. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin are serving as the presenting sponsor.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson Breaks Ground On Museum Expansion

The Harley-Davidson Museum is growing. The motorcycle manufacturer ceremonially broke ground Thursday afternoon on a new event space for its 20-acre museum campus, 400 W. Canal St. The event had a distinctly Harley twist: a stunt driver on the company’s new Pan America 1250 bike interrupted the proceedings. That included...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Entertainment: Riverwest Food Truck Rally Returns

There’s plenty of art to see this week in Milwaukee, with the Beyond Van Gogh traveling exhibit finally making its way to Wisconsin and the annual Gallery Night MKE transforming downtown venues and restaurants into art galleries. Plus, the Riverwest Food Truck Rally is here, with plenty of craft beer and local-food-truck favorites on deck.
Abbotsford, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Stylish 2-Story Home at The Abbotsford

Stylish and sophisticated 2-story townhouse at The Abbotsford. Surround yourself with warm earth tones and lots of natural light throughout this spectacular unit. Spacious main level with rich dark hardwood floors, recessed and custom lighting to add panache. Beautiful granite counter tops with marble subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen. Private first floor den and second floor loft make this an exceptional floor plan. Amazing master en suite with oversized walk-in shower that features rain shower head, body sprays and Carrara marble tile.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Swigs Pub Will Become Clementines

Swigs Pub & Grill, 3143 S. Clement Ave., will become Clementines under a proposal from Robin Koutecky and Amanda Delsart. The 92-year-old Bay View bar and attached two-bedroom apartment was listed for sale earlier this year for $260,000, a price cheaper than many houses are being sold for in the southside neighborhood.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Now Serving: A New Bay View Pasta Maker

A new business that will specialize in handcrafted pasta and deli items is coming soon to the Bay View retail space located at 2474 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The shop, named Semolina MKE, does not currently have a concrete opening date, but is aiming for a mid-September debut. Tyler Maas reports:
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

“Last Mile” Program Connects Workers to Jobs

For almost two years, Lester Williams took the bus from Milwaukee’s Northside to suburban New Berlin, where he worked 12-hour days in quality control at Schoeneck Containers Inc. The trip took anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour, even though the factory was only about 16 miles from his home.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

New Mural Transforms You Into a Peacock

A new downtown mural will give you colorful feathers. It also aims to make you proud of Milwaukee. Standing with your back to it, as the piece is intended, gives the subject a 15-foot-tall, colorful peacock tail. A black background is covered by white, blue and pink colored feathers that fan out from a central point.

