Evansville, IN

Evansville Brewery Hosting Beer Yoga Class July 19th

By Ryan O'Bryan
99.5 WKDQ
 14 days ago
We've all joked about the only exercise we do is 12-ounce curls referring of course to lifting a can or bottle of beer to our mouths over and over until we've finished. It's one of my favorite exercises to do, frankly. In all seriousness, drinking beer while exercising is typically something you don't do. Usually, exercise is needed because you drink beer. However, one downtown Evansville brewery is putting the two together with the return of their Beer Yoga class.

New Coffee and Craft Soda Shop Coming to Downtown Evansville

Downtown Evansville, particularly the Main St. Walkway, has been through quite a resurgence over the past several years. It's gone from literally being the center of town in the city's infancy to the go-to shopping destination in the 40s, 50s, and 60s (like the east side is today), to a place you didn't go to after dark when I was growing up. These days, thanks to the efforts of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's administration, particularly the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, and those of his predecessor, Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, who was responsible for getting the Ford Center built, the Walkway is once again becoming a destination for residents and visitors to go for food, entertainment, and even a place to live. The increase in popularity is also attracting more businesses looking to get in on the action to the area. That includes a new coffee and craft soda business getting ready to open up shop in the not-to-distant future.
Wanna Be the Children Museum’s Next Kid CEO? Here’s How to Apply

What do you think a kid would say is the best job in the whole world? They might say a police officer or firefighter, or maybe an astronaut or a professional athlete, right? I gotta think that somewhere near the top of that list is the job of being the boss at a children's museum. Imagine being a youngster that's in charge of all the fun stuff at the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe). How cool would that be?
90’s Nostalgia Party for the Warrick County Sheriff K9 Program

Relive one of the greatest decades ever to benefit the Warrick County Sheriff's K9 Program. In years past, the Warrick County Sheriff Department's K9 Program has held Thrift Store Prom fundraisers to help raise money for their day-to-day operations with the K9s. Those Thrift Store Prom events were a huge hit and helped raise a lot of money for the program. However, last year the pandemic put a wrench in everyone's plans. As a result, they could not host an event, and the program was not able to raise the money that it did in years past.
Spud Can Be A Your Very Own Couch Potato – VHS Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. My name is Spud and I'm a 6-year-old boy boxer mix. I'm great with other dogs and have lived with children. I am heartworm positive but the VHS has started my treatment and covers all of those expenses. I was overweight with itchy skin when I arrived. But, I've lost about 13 pounds now and I feel like a pup again. My adoption fee is $150. Come by the VHS and take me for a walk.
Indiana HGTV Star Gets Even with Front Porch Package Stealers

Everyone loves to order online and have whatever they want to be delivered right to their door. What we do not love is when a**holes think that it is an open invitation to take our stuff. More and more you see people posting that their most recent Amazon package was stolen right off of their front porch. Well, wouldn’t it be nice to have a little fun at the expense of those who keep stealing your stuff? HGTV star, Mina Starsiak Hawk thought so.
Fall Festival Amateur Hour Tryout Dates

Amateur Hour is your time to shine and show off your skills at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. I think it goes without saying, but 2020 was a terrible year for several reasons. We missed out on so much that we honestly took for granted, like being able to go to events like the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. As you know, the pandemic forced the Nut Club to cancel the event in 2020. You don't know how much you miss something like that until it's canceled. Thankfully, that won't be the case in 2021.
Let Us Join Together These Donuts To Make The Most Amazing Wedding Cake Ever

When it comes to wedding cakes, they can take a huge chunk out of your wedding budget. My first marriage happened over twenty-five years ago and it cost me an arm and a leg. When it was all said and done, the wedding cake cost me over $800. I spent less money on my dress. Although it was beautiful and delicious, if I could have thought of or found an alternative, I would have had that at my wedding reception instead.
Saltine Crackers and Butter Are Hot New Food Trend – Really?

When I do my research for Food News, I will come across stories involving candy, fast food, ice cream, cereal, soft drinks, donuts, and the list goes on and on. Sometimes the news involves a restaurant chain or local restaurant news, but it never, and I mean never involves saltine crackers. But, here we are. Saltines crackers are trending and saltine crackers with butter are HOT.
Play Your Favorite Arcade Games and Support an Evansville Rescue at the Same Time July 16th

Going on Friday, July 16th there's a benefit event you won't want to miss because you can support It Takes A village while playing all of your favorite classic arcade games. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has two locations in the tri-state, one in Evansville and one in Spencer county. They work hard to make sure "all paws have a home." This Friday you can show your support for them by playing your favorite classic arcade games at High Score Saloon.

