Attacca Quartet, 'Real Life'

It’s way too easy to be a skeptic, but unless a person is someone that people believe in implicitly, it’s also too easy to be ridiculed by society for believing in the supernatural. There’s not a lot of compromise between the two, unfortunately, which means that if a person chooses to believe in things they can’t see and that aren’t always readily apparent, it’s likely that they’ll believe alone or have to seek out those that also believe and hope that that they can rely on each other. But when Hollywood becomes involved in the supernatural there are plenty of people that are going to hop on the bandwagon either to have fun with it and go along with the idea that the supernatural MIGHT be real, or will believe wholeheartedly and dive right in. The Conjuring is famous for creating its own little universe, but it’s also well-known due to the idea that strange things happened on the set during filming, and even after hours apparently. While some will come up with a reason for just about everything from happenstance to mass hypnosis to explain away the strange phenomena, others are set and determined to believe in what they’ve heard or read, if only because their rational mind can’t possibly protect them from any other explanation that might be given to them. The fact is that some folks don’t believe in the supernatural because their well-ordered sense of realism can’t handle it, because quite honestly, the supernatural is something that they have no idea how to handle. But to be realistic, there’s too much about this world that we don’t understand on a good day, so thinking that certain things might happen from time to time, things that we don’t understand is pretty easy.