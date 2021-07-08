8 things to do during All-Star Game weekend in Denver

Last July Fourth, many of us hunkered at home amid the pandemic. But after a rough year, firework shows are back.Here's a list of displays across the metro area this weekend:Arvada — 7-10pm Sunday at the Stenger Soccer Complex.Aurora — 9:30pm Sunday at Bicentennial Park.Commerce City — The largest public fireworks display in the state starts about 9:30pm Sunday after the Colorado Rapids game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.Denver — The city's Independence Eve is canceled again this year, but Elitch Gardens is hosting its fireworks display at 9pm Sunday. And Coors Field will put on shows Friday and Saturday after the Rockies games. Englewood — 9:15pm Saturday with vendors and food trucks at Belleview and Cornerstone parks.Glendale — 9:15pm Friday at Creekside Park.Lakewood — The Big Boom Bash starts at 9:15pm Saturday and is expected to be visible within a 1.5 mile radius of Jeffco Stadium.Lone Tree — 9:30pm Sunday with music at Prairie Sky Park.