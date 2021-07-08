Cancel
Denver, CO

8 things to do during All-Star Game weekend in Denver

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 14 days ago
For the first time in more than two decades, Denver hosts the MLB All-Star Game — and the city has a stacked lineup of events ahead of Tuesday.

  • Head to the Colorado Convention Center for Play Ball Park , a five-day festival kicking off at 10am Friday with everything from celebrity autograph opportunities and a Hall of Fame exhibit to games and giveaways. Free with reservation!
  • Lace up your sneakers for the MLB All-Star 5K run through downtown or a 1K family fun run with team mascots, starting at 9am Saturday at Civic Center Park. Registration is $40.
  • Visit the new Rally Hotel in McGregor Square, where a Hall of Legends pop-up exhibit will run July 10-18. Tickets are $10.
  • Stop by Tattered Cover for a pop-up event running Friday through Tuesday, featuring more than 1,000 baseball titles, along with virtual and in-person sports panel discussions, book signings, and more.
  • Explore the National Ballpark Museum , where memorabilia from more than a dozen classic ballparks is on display. Tickets are $10.
  • Get starstruck at the Celebrity Softball Game at 11am Sunday at the Ballpark. Familiar faces, including Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki and Colorado's OneRepublic, will make special appearances. Tickets start at $15.
  • Enjoy live music at LoDo Rocks the Block , hosted at both Union Station and the Dairy Block from 12pm Sunday through All-Star Tuesday.
  • Catch the second weekend of the Stars and Stripes Streetfest near 21st Street, between Larimer and Lawrence streets, for music, food, shopping and more.

