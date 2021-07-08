Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Loveland Faith Briefs: Unitarian get-together, vacation Bible school, musical exploration, shred event at area churches

By Reporter-Herald Staff
ReporterHerald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews of events in Loveland churches includes vacation Bible school, a Unitarian get-together, a musical exploration and a shred event to benefit schools. Trinity United Methodist Church has recently experienced a flood in the church building. Due to the damage, services will be moved to First United Methodist Church, 533 N. Grant Ave., Loveland for the foreseeable future.

www.reporterherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Loveland, CO
City
Greeley, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible Church#Unitarian Church#Church Service#First Congregation Church#Namaquauu Org#Shred Nation#Grace Community Church#Weekly Information#Trinity Lutheran Church#Trinityloveland Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Facebook
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

New jobless claims spike unexpectedly from their pandemic low

The number of workers filing first-time jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, showing the improving U.S. job market is still experiencing jitters as it emerges from the pandemic. Some 419,000 people applied for unemployment aid in the week ending July 17, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's an increase of...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy