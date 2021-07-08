Loveland Faith Briefs: Unitarian get-together, vacation Bible school, musical exploration, shred event at area churches
News of events in Loveland churches includes vacation Bible school, a Unitarian get-together, a musical exploration and a shred event to benefit schools. Trinity United Methodist Church has recently experienced a flood in the church building. Due to the damage, services will be moved to First United Methodist Church, 533 N. Grant Ave., Loveland for the foreseeable future.www.reporterherald.com
Comments / 0