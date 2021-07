A national treasure is being restored and repaired in Tyler. Tyler is known for several different things: roses, azaleas, brick streets, medical district and much more. One of the big ones in that short list are the brick streets. Tyler's first brick streets were laid down in 1912 and the streets continued to be created and expanded through 1947. These historic brick streets run through the Brick Streets, Azalea and Charnwood National Register historic districts as well as in downtown Tyler and other parts of North Tyler, where some of the oldest brick streets in the city can be found.