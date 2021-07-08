The unknowns of deep-sea mining
The prospect of mining the seafloor is prompting calls for more research about its potential impact on the ocean and sea life. The big picture: Metal-rich mineral nodules on the ocean floor contain cobalt, nickel and other ingredients that power batteries, solar panels and other renewable energy technologies. But they also support unique organisms, and mining a habitat that scientists are just beginning to explore and understand carries risks.www.axios.com
Comments / 0