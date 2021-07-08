Recycling returns to Ashland County with drop-off bins placed at 14 sites
ASHLAND — Recycling is back in Ashland. Residents have been able to drop off their recycled items in bins placed at 14 locations throughout the county for about two weeks. The countywide program is through a five-year contract with Dover-based Kimble Recycling & Disposal Inc. With this contract, Ashland County will pay $11,447 per month, using fees collected through the solid waste management district.www.ashlandsource.com
