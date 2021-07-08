Cancel
Channel 4 will show England's 1966 World Cup final victory over West Germany ahead of Three Lions' Euro 2020 showdown

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

England supporters will be able to prepare for this Sunday's Euro 2020 final in perfect fashion by watching the Three Lions' greatest ever triumph at the 1966 World Cup in colour for the first time.

The 4-2 victory against West Germany sealed the only trophy in England's long history in international football, although Gareth Southgate's current crop also have the chance to make history when they face Italy.

And to gear up the nation for the date with destiny, Channel 4 have revealed they will show the 1966 classic in all its glory on Saturday.

The broadcaster claims this is the first ever screening of its type, and say that the original black and white footage has been 'restored and colourised' by production company Final Replay.

Eager viewers will gather around their TV screens for the grand spectacle at 5.40pm, with every twist and turn from the old Wembley chosen for primetime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RFhD_0arGhP4Q00
Channel 4 will broadcast England's iconic World Cup triumph in 1966 in colour this weekend

Sir Geoff Hurst, now aged 79, netted the most famous hat-trick in the history of football and stole the show on the day - and the late Martin Peters also scored.

It was also Hurst who sparked commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme to say his iconic 'they think it's all over - it is now' line - and all the other memories are set to come flooding back for those old enough to have seen the final the first time.

Channel 4 have broadcast the fixture before. It was shown last June in black and white, and the event supported the fundraising efforts of the National Emergencies Trust's Coronavirus Appeal during the first lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0vBp_0arGhP4Q00
The Three Lions downed West Germany at the old Wembley to claim the country's only trophy

This time, however, it will be with a welcome twist with full colour bringing the game back to vivid life.

The original 35mm colour film of the final reportedly no longer exists, after it was discarded in the cutting room when editing of the tournament film was completed.

The black and white footage which has long since characterised the game, as well as the occasional highlight in colour, has enabled the company behind the project to restore the key moment of sporting heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax6pN_0arGhP4Q00
Harry Kane and Co have the chance to make history again against Italy in the Euro 2020 final

Commentary will be provided by the legendary Hugh Johns, who covered over 1,000 matches during his career and was best known for his work with ITV before his passing, rather than Wolstenholme - whose voice was used on the BBC.

As a result, viewers will hear Johns concentrating more on Hurst's third goal. In a contrast to Wolstenholme, he said: 'Here's Hurst, he might make it three. He has! He has... so that's it. That is IT!'

Although the online schedule for Channel 4 is yet to change, the special show dedicated to the replay of the final will replace Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

