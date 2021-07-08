Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

CAREER award to focus on improving agriculture products

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlavonoid compounds (products extracted from plants) are antioxidants and some have been shown to have nutraceutical and medicinal roles such as antiviral, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic activities. In an effort to examine how flavonoid compounds are produced in plants, specifically in citrus species, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR), received $876,213 from a National Science Foundation CAREER award over the next five years.

www.hawaii.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
Honolulu, HI
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus Fruit#Modern Agriculture#Flavonoid#The University Of Hawai I#Ctahr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Durham, NCbizjournals

Durham Tech launches program focused on careers in agtech

Starting this fall, Durham Technical Community College will offer another program that can land students jobs in a rapidly growing industry, agricultural biotechnology. The Bio-Agricultural Program Readiness Opportunity (BioAg Pro) program, which is being developed in conjunction with N.C. State and Cary-based consulting firm Global Agricultural Development Corp., is expected to train 40 students in plant science over the first two years, beginning with 10 this September.
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Sheep group focuses on improving flock genetics

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The sheep industry will never be any better than the genetics of the flocks. The goal of the new Sheep Genetics USA group is to focus on improving genetic tools to enhance profitability. “Our mission statement is advancing the U.S. sheep industry through genetic technology because genetics...
ChemistryRolla Daily News

Missouri S&T researcher wins NSF CAREER Award for 2D metals research

As electronic devices get smaller and faster, computer chips must get thinner to save space and improve performance. Dr. Chenglin Wu, an assistant professor of structural engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has won a $500,000 CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation for his work in two-dimensional metals – metals that are three atoms thick – for use in computer chips, sensors and coatings.
Agriculturefoodmanufacturing.com

NASA Awards $1M Grant for Sustainable Rice Production Research

FAYETTEVILLE, AR — A new $1 million grant from NASA’s Carbon Monitoring Program will go towards a study headed up by associate professor of biological engineering at the University of Arkansas, Benjamin Runkle, on greenhouse gases and its implications of rice cultivation. The grant, titled “A national quantification of methane...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

USDA project aims to produce wildflower seeds, improve soil

BROOKINGS – Harvesting seeds from small plots of perennial wildflowers may not only provide producers with a new income source, but also improve soil health and thereby increase the sustainability of agricultural production. That is the impetus behind a five-year, nearly $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food...
Arcata, CAcaliforniaagnet.com

Over $7M to Support Ag Research Innovations and Workforce Development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced today an investment of over $7 million in research grants to U.S. Non-Land-grant Colleges of Agriculture (NLGCA). These grants aim to increase research, education, and outreach capacity at Non-Land-grant Institutions to support development of the innovations...
West Lafayette, INfarmersadvance.com

Education field day set for small farmers

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. – Small and urban farmers are invited to join Purdue University’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture and the Purdue Student Farm for the Small Farm Education Field Day and Webinar series. The in-person field day will be hosted at the Purdue Student Farm in West Lafayette...
Agriculturethecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture funds special crop projects

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently announced $460,000 of funding under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill for eight projects designed to increase market opportunities and competitiveness for Pennsylvania’s specialty crops. Specialty Crop Block Grants will fund projects aimed to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of high priority...
AgricultureTahlequah Daily Press

Dairy research improves production for industry

STILLWATER - The overall goal of OSU dairy research is to improve the efficiency of dairy production, according to Department of Animal and Food Sciences researchers Andrew Foote and Leon Spicer. "Our research is about providing new knowledge and tools needed to help dairy farmers raise healthier cows that produce...
Agriculturewarrensburgstarjournal.com

Hoeper presented with Youth In Agriculture Award

Each year the KMMO/Brownfield Network recognizes an individual youth for their achievements and their strong involvement in the realm of agriculture. KMMO’s Larry Smith presented this year’s Youth In Agriculture Award to August Hoeper of the Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club. Hoeper has been a member of the 4-H for...
Agriculturefoodlogistics.com

Why Small and Mid-Size Food and Agricultural Operations Need Improved Employee Recruitment for Post-COVID-19 Success

The lean nature of smaller to mid-size food processors and farmer- or partner-owned operations such as cooperatives and family-owned businesses might make them very effective business models, but the traditional nature and cultural worldview of these organizations can sometimes get in the way of hiring much-needed new talent. For instance, farmers and ranchers don’t tend to pay themselves much week over week, preferring instead to put as much profit as possible back into the business. They generally need a few key managers to operate efficiently, however, and these managers usually require salaries higher than what the farmers pay themselves.
CollegesEurekAlert

University of Oklahoma researcher receives NSF Career Award

Michele Galizia, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Gallogly College of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, has received a 2021 National Science Foundation Early CAREER Development grant to continue his research focusing on membrane technology, a technique that separates molecules from mixtures by size and shape. About 10% of global energy consumption is devoted to these chemical separations and enhancing the energy efficiency of industrial separations is crucial to decreasing costs and controlling environmental pollution.
EducationEurekAlert

NSF CAREER award to break down engineering education barriers

At the intersection of change, impact, diversity, equity, and inclusion, stands an assistant professor from the Department of Engineering Education at Virginia Tech: Jeremi London. With her recent National Science Foundation CAREER grant, London is poised to tackle one of today's most pressing questions for engineering: Who gets to be an engineer? "One of my favorite professors at Purdue always said research is autobiographical," said London, who was named a 2021 Outstanding New Assistant Professor.
CollegesPicayune Item

USM polymer professor earns Department of Energy Early Career Research Award

University of Southern Mississippi (USM) polymer Professor Xiaodan Gu has joined an elite group of scientists nationwide as the recipient of an Early Career Research grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The award includes $150,000 per year in funding distributed over five years to cover salary and research expenses.
Computersrice.edu

Vicente Ordóñez joins Rice with CAREER Award

NSF aids machine-learning effort to recognize complex visual concepts in images. Training a computer to see a chair may be relatively simple, but training it to recognize “chair-ness” is a challenge. Vicente Ordóñez, a newly minted associate professor of computer science at Rice’s Brown School of Engineering, is taking it...
Manhattan, KSk-state.edu

Rahmani awarded USDA grant to improve estimation of evapotranspiration

MANHATTAN — Vahid Rahmani, assistant professor in the Carl and Melinda Helwig Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at Kansas State University, has received a U.S. Department of Agriculture — Research Education and Economics grant to improve evapotranspiration and soil moisture information across the U.S. Rahmani is the K-State lead...
Callao, VAFree Lance-Star

Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association awards agriculture scholarships

The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association has announced its 2021 NNVGA scholarship winners. J.P. Maupin of Callao was awarded $4,000. Maupin graduated from Rappahannock High School in 2019 and is a junior at Virginia Tech. Maupin is majoring in agricultural sciences and plans to be an extension agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension or an agriculture educator after graduation.
West Lafayette, INagrinews-pubs.com

Purdue agricultural economics advisors receive national awards

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Andy Oppy and Jo Thomas, advisors in the Purdue University Department of Agricultural Economics, have been selected by NACADA: The Global Community for Academic Advising to receive prestigious annual awards. Oppy was selected for the NACADA Outstanding Advising Award-Primary Advising Role. Thomas was chosen to receive...
Merced, CAucmerced.edu

Students Conduct Ag Tech Research on Campus for USDA Internships

While many are preparing to head off to college after an unprecedented year, a handful of students are already on UC Merced’s campus and working away in research labs. They’re part of the inaugural FACTS Bridge Program, a way for first-year and transfer students to get a head start on research and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy