CAREER award to focus on improving agriculture products
Flavonoid compounds (products extracted from plants) are antioxidants and some have been shown to have nutraceutical and medicinal roles such as antiviral, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic activities. In an effort to examine how flavonoid compounds are produced in plants, specifically in citrus species, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR), received $876,213 from a National Science Foundation CAREER award over the next five years.www.hawaii.edu
