CAREER award to focus on improving agriculture products

The lean nature of smaller to mid-size food processors and farmer- or partner-owned operations such as cooperatives and family-owned businesses might make them very effective business models, but the traditional nature and cultural worldview of these organizations can sometimes get in the way of hiring much-needed new talent. For instance, farmers and ranchers don’t tend to pay themselves much week over week, preferring instead to put as much profit as possible back into the business. They generally need a few key managers to operate efficiently, however, and these managers usually require salaries higher than what the farmers pay themselves.