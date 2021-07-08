Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in Nike extortion scheme

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pe9IC_0arGgxmN00

NEW YORK CITY — Michael Avenatti, the attorney who previously represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for attempting to extort millions of dollars from athletic brand Nike.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe handed down the sentence more than a year after a jury found Avenatti, 50, guilty of attempted extortion and honest services fraud. Prosecutors said the celebrity attorney tried to shake down Nike for as much as $25 million while representing a Los Angeles youth basketball league organizer who was upset the brand had ended its league sponsorship.

“Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform, or what he perceived the power of his platform to be,” Gardephe said Thursday, according to The Washington Post. “He had become someone who operated as if the laws and rules which apply to everyone else didn’t apply to him.”

Prosecutors had asked that Avenatti face a stiff penalty for his crimes, although Gardephe declined to give the attorney the maximum sentence, citing the Justice Department’s decision against charging another attorney who was considered a “key player” in the scheme, the Post reported.

In a victim impact statement filed in court, representatives of Nike said Avenatti caused substantial harm to the company’s reputation, falsely trying to link it to a scandal in which bribes were paid to the families of NBA-bound college basketball players to steer them to powerhouse programs. An employee of Adidas, a Nike competitor, was convicted in that prosecution.

In April 2019, after authorities arrested Avenatti on the extortion allegations, the attorney wrote in a tweet that Nike had bribed high school players in order to get them to play at collages affiliated with the company and claimed that the company’s senior executives “knew about it and looked the other way, as did many of the colleges.”

Avenatti was tearful Thursday in court, telling the judge that he “lost his way,” CNN and Reuters reported.

“TV and Twitter, your honor, mean nothing,” Avenatti said, according to Reuters. “Everyone wants to ride in a limo with you, but very few are willing to sit next to you on the bus. Even fewer, your honor, are willing to take your calls from prison.”

In addition to the charges in New York, Avenatti is facing allegations that he misappropriated funds meant for Daniels when he was representing her in cases against Trump. He is expected to appear in a federal court to face charges connected to the allegation in 2022, according to the Post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
47K+
Followers
60K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Avenatti
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Lawsuits#New York City#The Washington Post#The Justice Department#Nba#Cnn#Reuters#Twitter#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nike
News Break
Adidas
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

11 Trump associates have now been charged with crimes. 11!

CNN — There’s an old saying that goes something like this: You can judge a man by the company he keeps. Which spells trouble for Donald Trump. At least 11 people who played a role in Trump’s presidential campaigns or his administration have been charged with crimes, with Tom Barrack, who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee and has been a longtime friend, accused of illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Prosecutors had evidence last year to charge prominent Trump ally Tom Barrack

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn investigating Tom Barrack, a prominent ally to former President Donald Trump, for allegedly violating foreign lobbying laws had enough evidence to bring charges last year, but held off doing so until the arrival of the new presidential administration, according to people briefed on the matter.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Judge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBI

(CNN) — A federal judge forced a US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop Wednesday after prosecutors argued that it likely contained footage of the January 6 insurrection from his helmet-worn camera. The judge granted the Justice Department's request to place Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt in front of his...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Avenatti Cries Foul on Former Prosecutor's Tweets

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A hearing is scheduled today on a request by convicted attorney Michael Avenatti for an evidentiary hearing on allegations that a former federal prosecutor has been using social media to comment on the embezzlement case. U.S. District Judge James Selna will consider the motion Tuesday morning...
POTUSCNBC

DEA agent arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The agent, Mark Sami Ibrahim, allegedly flashed his badge and a DEA-issued handgun during the riot. Authorities said he entered the restricted area...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's inaugural committee chair arrested on federal charges

There was no shortage of questions surrounding Donald Trump's inaugural committee, which faced scrutiny from federal prosecutors two years into the Republican's presidency. Among the areas of concern were allegations about how the committee spent the considerable funds it raised in 2017. As questions grew louder, it became easy to...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump CFO waives right to remain silent during arrest

Citizen Donald Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg may have admitted to prosecutors that he received some of the very perks they are investigating in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, according to The Washington Post. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the update in the case with Mother Jones’ David Corn, The New York Times’ columnist Michelle Goldberg, and political strategist Chai Komanduri. Komanduri discusses the unprecedented level of criminality within the Trump administration, asserting Trump “is basically a criminal.” The Trump Organization denies all allegations.July 21, 2021.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

‘A propaganda tool’ for Trump: A second federal judge castigates attorneys who filed a lawsuit challenging the 2020 results

Just before Christmas, two Colorado lawyers filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of 160 million American voters, alleging a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election by the voting equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, its founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan and elected officials in four states — and asking for $160 billion in damages.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI ignored tips on Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Democrats charge

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Seven Democratic senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018. The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse and Chris Coons, said...
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Feds arrest 5 family members from Texas in new US Capitol riot case

Washington (CNN) — Five members of a Texas family were arrested on Tuesday for entering the US Capitol together during the January 6 insurrection. Federal investigators pointed to extensive social media posts from many members of the family in order to make the arrests on Tuesday, in one of the largest single-day sweeps of defendants in one Capitol riot case to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy