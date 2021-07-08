Qualcomm Reveals First Flagship Smartphone
Qualcomm, best known for its Snapdragon processors, has announced its first smartphone—designed by Asus and carrying a $1,500 price tag. Smartphone processor manufacturer Qualcomm has revealed the "Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders" (yes, really), its first attempt at releasing its own smartphone device. The new device has been designed by ASUS, which has partnered with Qualcomm in the past on both the ASUS ZenFone and ASUS ROG Phones.www.lifewire.com
Comments / 0