Qualcomm Reveals First Flagship Smartphone

Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm, best known for its Snapdragon processors, has announced its first smartphone—designed by Asus and carrying a $1,500 price tag. Smartphone processor manufacturer Qualcomm has revealed the "Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders" (yes, really), its first attempt at releasing its own smartphone device. The new device has been designed by ASUS, which has partnered with Qualcomm in the past on both the ASUS ZenFone and ASUS ROG Phones.

