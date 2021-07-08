Cancel
Daniels County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Daniels, Sheridan by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Daniels; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DANIELS AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 122 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Peerless, or 20 miles northwest of Scobey, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scobey, Flaxville, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Port Of Whitetail, Whitetail, Madoc, Peerless, Daleview, Four Buttes and Navajo.

