Middlesex County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Morris; Somerset A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS...NORTHERN SOMERSET AND NORTH CENTRAL MIDDLESEX COUNTIES At 321 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Far Hills, or near Somerville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Morristown, Somerville, Bridgewater, Madison, Middlesex, Florham Park, East Hanover, Bound Brook, Chatham, Mendham, Peapack And Gladstone, Far Hills, Martinsville, Millington, Basking Ridge, North Plainfield, Bernardsville, Dunellen, Raritan and Watchung. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 42. Interstate 80 in New Jersey near mile marker 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 39. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

