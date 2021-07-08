Cancel
Mahoning County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark; Trumbull The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Southern Trumbull County in northeastern Ohio Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Stark County in northeastern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 320 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Newton Falls to Alliance to near Louisville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Youngstown, Warren, Salem, Ravenna, Columbiana, Boardman, Alliance, Niles, Louisville, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Newton Falls, Sebring, Lordstown, Vienna Center, Leavittsburg, Hilltop, Maplewood Park and Austintown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

