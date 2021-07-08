Cancel
Tazewell County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Tazewell by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Tazewell FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY At 321 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicates that heavy rain has ended. However, runoff from between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rainfall earlier this afternoon will continue to collect in local creeks and streams, possibly pushing them out of their banks to flow across roads and properties. Some locations that will experience flooding include Richlands... Tazewell Cedar Bluff... Amonate Cliffield... Bandy Claypool Hill This includes the following streams and drainages Beech Fork, Bluestone River, Clinch River, Burkes Garden Creek and Big Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

