Dad Builds Detail-Filled ‘Schitt’s Creek’ With His Son’s Toys

By Madison Vanderberg
Scary Mommy
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cool dad builds tiny Schitt’s Creek using his son’s toys. When the world hands you lemons (a pandemic), you make lemonade (spending your free time making epic Schitt’s Creek fan art), or at least that’s what one Nanaimo dad did. Todd Cameron, dad to three-year-old Jack, recently unveiled a perfect replica of the town of Schitt’s Creek using his own vintage toys and that of his son. The result is pure joy.

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online.

Annie Murphy
#Toys#Dj#New Toy#Music Video#Nanaimo#Canadian#Lgbtq
KidsPopSugar

Crafty Dad Transformed Old Fisher-Price Toys Into a Schitt's Creek Playtown For His Son

Seeing as Lego devastatingly opted out of producing that adorable Rosebud Motel Lego set idea for the masses, Todd Cameron took matters into his own hands to make Schitt's Creek playtime a reality for himself and his son. The same Canadian dad who went viral for decorating his yard with a David Rose skeleton for Halloween, Todd spent a whopping five months meticulously transforming his vintage Fisher-Price toys into a miniature playtown inspired by the Pop TV sitcom. The setup features replicas of various spots around the fictional town, including Rose Apothecary, Café Tropical, Bob's Garage, Roland and Jocelyn Schitt's house, and even Mutt's barn — plus rotund Little Tikes figures designed to resemble the show's main characters.
Books & LiteratureElite Daily

This New Rom-Com Novel Was Inspired By Alexis Rose From Schitt's Creek

Fans of prestige TV know that there are plenty of series adapted from novels of all stripes. But the influence goes both ways, with books that take their inspiration from the small screen and characters readers already know and love. Best-selling romance author Tessa Bailey, known for novels like Fix Her Up, is one of those authors who takes a page from the Netflix queue. Her newest book, the Schitt’s Creek-inspired It Happened One Summer, drew its heroine from everyone’s favorite would-be pop sensation, Alexis Rose.
ShoppingPopSugar

Bring Out the Hors d'Oeuvres, David! This $90 Schitt's Creek Charcuterie Board Is Calling Us

What were the Rose family's dinner parties like before their lives went to Schitt('s Creek)? We imagine expensive brie and high-quality Champagne served on silver platters, maybe even some of those adorable salami roses handcrafted by a skilled kitchen staff. If the "fold in the cheese" scene in season two is any indication, it's clear Moira and David never played any part in putting together these lavish banquets. But if they ever did try their hand at hosting their own dinner party, we suspect these lavish Schitt's Creek Charcuterie Boards ($90) from Etsy would be the perfect centerpieces.
TV ShowsElite Daily

Here's The Scientific Reason Behind Your Schitt's Creek Obsession

Growing up, I was never the kid who sat in front of a TV and lost myself for hours. But that all changed when Pretty Little Liars came into my life. Soon enough, I was invested, and when the series finale came and went, I pined for Tuesday nights with Aria, Emily, Hannah, and Spencer. I felt a void, as if instead of saying goodbye to fictional characters, I’d parted ways with four of my best friends. This was the first time I’d felt this deep connection to a TV show, but it wasn’t the last. So, why do I get so attached to TV shows if I’m fully aware the people and storylines before me are 100% fabricated?
Family Relationshipswfxb.com

70-Year-Old Dad Leaps Over Fence to Greet His Son

This Mississippi homecoming is going viral for a dad’s reaction to his son’s surprise visit. Charles Huddleston was sitting on the front porch when his son, Jarius, returned home from the army. To say that this dad was happy to see his son would be an understatement. The 70-year-old dad leaps over the railing like it was nothing and into the arms of his son!
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

Dad’s Viral Post Supporting His Son Wearing Dresses is Perfect Parenting

As parents, it really is our job to love our kids and prepare them for the world. The best way we can do that is by supporting them and encouraging them to be who they are. That means raising them authentically and without judgment. And that’s what dad Jared Qwustenuxun Williams wants to make sure he does for his son Finn – to encourage him to be who he is, fully, and embrace what makes him unique. Including his love of wearing dresses.
Peterborough, NHlaconiadailysun.com

From Our Town to Schitt's Creek

Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, located “just across the Massachusetts line: latitude 42 degrees 40 minutes; longitude 70 degrees 37 minutes,” is the setting for "Our Town," Thornton Wilder’s Pulitizer winning play, first produced at the McCarter Theater in Princeton, New Jersey, in 1938. Through the stage manager, who is speaking onstage and not working from behind the curtain, we are given a lens on everyday life in a small community, as life in Peterborough, New Hampshire might have been. Wilder was a fellow at the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough for nine years and was familiar with the town.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Teenager, 13, set to turn a $3 bag of Doritos into $20,000 after finding a 'rare puffy' chip – and now her dad wants a share of the fortune because he bought the packet

The saying 'cheap as chips' doesn't apply to one Australian teenager who is set to make a fortune after finding a rare 'puffy' Dorito. Gold Coast student Rylee Stuart first debuted the air-filled corn chip - they are usually always flat - on TikTok where the clip quickly went viral gathering 2million views.

