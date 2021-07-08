Dad Builds Detail-Filled ‘Schitt’s Creek’ With His Son’s Toys
Cool dad builds tiny Schitt’s Creek using his son’s toys. When the world hands you lemons (a pandemic), you make lemonade (spending your free time making epic Schitt’s Creek fan art), or at least that’s what one Nanaimo dad did. Todd Cameron, dad to three-year-old Jack, recently unveiled a perfect replica of the town of Schitt’s Creek using his own vintage toys and that of his son. The result is pure joy.www.scarymommy.com
Comments / 0