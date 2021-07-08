Cancel
Randolph County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Randolph, Terrell by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Randolph; Terrell SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 321 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shellman, or 8 miles southeast of Cuthbert, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dawson, Shellman, Sasser, Bronwood, Pachitla, Bridges Crossroad, Herod, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Graves, Fountain Bridge, Goffs Mill, Shivers Mill, Aycock Mill, Martins Crossroads, Chickasawhatchee and Doverel.

