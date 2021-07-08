Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 02:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; New Haven The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Housatonic River At Stevenson Dam. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 2:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 13.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Water reaches the Maples area of Shelton. Housatonic River Stevenson Dam Flood Stage: 11.0 Observed Stage at Fri 2 am: 10.0 Forecast: Fri 8 am 10.2 Fri 2 pm 11.3 Fri 8 pm 12.3 Sat 2 am 13.2 Sat 8 am 11.8 Sat 2 pm 11.2 Sat 8 pm 10.5 Sun 2 am 10.5 Sun 8 am 10.2 Sun 2 pm 9.9 Sun 8 pm 9.6