Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Garcitas Creek Near Inez affecting Victoria County. For the Garcitas Creek...including Inez...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Garcitas Creek Near Inez. * From Friday morning to late Sunday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs, causing significant crop damage. Pastureland floods and isolates livestock in cut off areas. Secondary roads and low bridges are flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Garcitas Creek Inez 20.0 16.1 Thu 8 pm 21.8 19.0 13.1 10.3 9.2