Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Garcitas Creek Near Inez affecting Victoria County. For the Garcitas Creek...including Inez...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Garcitas Creek Near Inez. * From Friday morning to late Sunday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs, causing significant crop damage. Pastureland floods and isolates livestock in cut off areas. Secondary roads and low bridges are flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Garcitas Creek Inez 20.0 16.1 Thu 8 pm 21.8 19.0 13.1 10.3 9.2

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Cars
City
Inez, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Victoria County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Public SafetyABC News

IRS warns of child tax credit scams: What parents should know

Just one week after parents across the United States began to receive the first of new monthly child tax credit payments, they are being warned to look out for fraud. The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning urging parents to be aware of criminals trying to steal their personal and financial information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy