Wellington’s renovated skate park, located at the northeast corner of Village Park on Pierson Road is near complete, but not quite ready for public use. “It’s about two weeks away,” Village Engineer Jonathan Reinsvold told the Town-Crier this week. “The skate park is complete. There is just the final punch list to make sure the overall project is safe for use by the public. The contractor is working on it right now. Some earth was disturbed, and grass and some sprinkler systems need to be replaced.”