He’s Arkansas Oldest Police Officer at Age 91 & Has No Plans To Retire

Age ain't nothing but a number and has nothing on commitment. Camden, Arkansas' Officer L.C. "Buckshot" Smith is living proof of that. At age 91, Mr. Buckshot is Arkansas' oldest police officer and he has no intentions of retiring. Talk about commitment! He earned his respect and popularity working over four decades for the Quachita County Sherriff's Department as a deputy. He briefly retired, but those days with nothing to do didn't quite cut it for him. So, after five boring months, and at 80 years old, Mr. Buckshot came out of retirement and became a rookie cop at Camden, Arkansas.