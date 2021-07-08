Library invites community members to read, participate in discussion of LGBTQ+ history book

Pride Month ended in June, but the La Crosse Public Library reminds community members every day is a chance to learn more about LGBTQ+ history and advocacy. Readers are invited to pick up a copy of “We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin” from the circulation desk at the Main branch library and participate in a virtual discussion at 6:30 p.m. August 4.