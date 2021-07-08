Neighbors across the area are still cleaning up after strong storms came through on Wednesday

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Neighbors who live along Baldwin Street in Bridgeville spent Thursday cleaning up water and mud after their basements were flooded during Wednesday’s thunderstorms.

The flooding instantly brought back memories of a strong storm system in 2018 which brought several feet of mud and water flooding into homes, forcing rescues and evacuations.

Since then, the municipality of Bridgeville has received state grants to help with flood prevention.

Cleanup is also still underway in Wilkinsburg as a tree is blocking half the road on Franklin Street.

From Wilkinsburg to Edgewood, a line of strong storms left behind major damage. More than 24 hours later, homeowners continued working to clear debris, and Duquense Light Company was still trying to restore power. Meanwhile, tree removal companies were hard at work on many streets.

Channel 11 crews found blocked roads, uprooted trees, sidewalks ripped open and car windows smashed out. Everyone we spoke to mentioned they were grateful no one was hurt.

Duquense is hopeful that power will be restored by 11 p.m. at the latest.

