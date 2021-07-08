Cancel
Valley City, ND

Norman Pedersen

By Steve Urness
newsdakota.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Pedersen, 83 of Fargo passed away July 6th 2021 at the VA hospital in Fargo ND. He was born on March 7th 1938 in Valley City the son of Franz and Norma (Jackman) Pedersen. Norm attended Brown Elementary School and graduated from College High in 1956. In 1962 he was drafted into the Army and discharged in 1963 and then was in the National Guard. He later attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, earning a degree in electrical and refrigeration.

