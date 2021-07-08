Meet Paul McCartney's Wife Nancy Shevell

Paul McCartney is a music legend. Aside from his time with The Beatles and as a super successful solo artist, McCartney garnered even more attention as he went on to become Sir Paul McCartney on March 11, 1997, when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for reason being his "services to music" (via History). As much as he is known for his music and celebrity status, McCartney, once was (and some would say still is) revered as a heartthrob, which added to his mega-star status.