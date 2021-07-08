Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Resolving tensions between global development goals and local aspirations

Birmingham Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sustainable Development Goals - a set of 17 globally agreed-upon targets for the year 2030 - are clearly listed and appear to be easy to subscribe to. However, development planning and the implementation of development projects are never straightforward. Trade-offs between the 17 goals have to be considered. The...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Goals#Economic Development#Gdp#Infrastructure#Wildlife Conservation#Sdg 15
Related
WorldSilicon Republic

SFI and Irish Aid announce sustainable development goals challenge

The Science Foundation of Ireland and Irish Aid will spend €3.2m on international challenge-based sustainable development research. Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) has announced a new €3.2m sustainable development goals challenge prize in partnership with Irish Aid. The announcement was made today (12 July) by Minister for Further and Higher Education,...
Newswise

Promoting Physical Activity Is Key to Achieving U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

Newswise — New evidence supports integrating strategies to promote increased physical activity as a key part of the action plan for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, finds a new study led by researchers at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. The study, “Physical Activity Promotion...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

SADC team returns to eSwatini for 7-day fact-finding mission

The Southern African Development Community's technical fact-finding mission to eSwatini promised to speak to a broad group of stakeholders. Civil society groups welcomed the longer mission, as did the government. The fact-finding mission follows a day-long visit by foreign ministers to eSwatini. A Southern African Development Community (SADC) fact-finding mission...
Africaaithority.com

Piecing the Puzzle of African Integration: The Successes and Exponential Potential

Achieving African integration is not an end in itself. The purpose must be to offer the African citizenry prosperity and security. The objective of both regional and continental integration must enable African countries to benefit from economies of scale, trade amongst themselves, move freely across the continent and most importantly, benefit from the common goals of Africa’s Agenda 2063, aimed at shared prosperity, unity and integration. The commemorative activities of the African Integration Day that kicked off on the 7th of July will examine in detail, the status of the continental integration and with particular focus on the role of continental integration in accelerating African economic recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Healthaithority.com

Close Partnership Between India and Africa Could Improve the Welfare of 2.5 Billion People Post COVID-19, Participants at 2021 Indo-Africa Business Conclave Say

The Covid-19 pandemic has provided the impetus for a stronger partnership between India and Africa with potential benefits to both as they build back sustainably after the crisis, experts attending the 16th CII-Exim Bank Digital Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership affirmed. Speaking at the virtual event’s opening, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India...
ChinaNature.com

Vulnerable nations lead by example on Sustainable Development Goals research

A United Nations study of world science is a wake-up call that richer countries must also shift science towards the SDGs. You have full access to this article via your institution. With the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, world leaders pledged to end poverty and hunger, protect biodiversity and the...
AfricaWorld Bank Blogs

Youth empowerment: Reimagining and transforming skills development in Western and Central Africa

The Western and Central Africa (WCA) region is home to an estimated half a billion people. 40% of the population is under the age of 15, as shown by the data from the United Nations Population 2030 report, making the youth one of the greatest assets of this region. The youth population is expected to grow further.For example, Mali’s youth population is projected to see a stunning 71% increase, while Nigeria’s one is expected to increase by approximately 60% between 2015-2030. Of course, in light of these facts alone, it is critical that all WCA countries fully harness this demographic dividend to support their economic development goals. Furthermore, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the rise of the digital economy, offer unprecedented development opportunities that did not exist before. However, even though these figures may seem promising, they can trigger significant challenges, if the governments do not accelerate their support to the youth population through enhanced opportunities for education, training and jobs.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

'India committed to work with G20 countries'

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India committed to work with G20 countries in mounting an effective response to secure the health of the planet and its people, said Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change on Thursday. Leading the Indian delegation at the G20 Environment Ministerial, the...
Environmentfinchannel.com

World Bank Group Increases Support for Climate Action in Developing Countries

The FINANCIAL — The World Bank Group today announced its new Climate Change Action Plan that aims to deliver record levels of climate finance to developing countries, reduce emissions, strengthen adaptation, and align financial flows with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The Action Plan for 2021-25 broadens World Bank Group efforts from investing in “green” projects to helping countries fully integrate their climate and development goals. The Plan also comes as countries seek sustainable pathways out of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
EducationBirmingham Star

World Universities Summit 2021 to be inaugurated by VP

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The World Universities Summit 2021 On "Universities of the Future: Building Institutional Resilience, Social Responsibility and Community Impact" Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University from 21st - 23rd July will be inaugurated Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Hon'ble Vice-President of India in the august presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Education, Professor (Dr.) D.P. Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), and Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University.
EconomyBrookings Institution

Decoupling economic growth from emissions in the Middle East and North Africa

Economic growth plays a critical role in raising living standards and enabling human progress. However, economic growth needs to decouple from negative environmental consequences, as these, in turn, degrade the very foundations of human development. One example of a negative environmental consequence is airborne emissions that lead to climate change and air pollution. To meet any emissions reduction target, the minimum requirement is that economic growth decouples from emissions growth. Hence, at best, emissions would be reduced from year to year, at a steady pace, even if the economy grows—a process called absolute decoupling. At second-best, the growth rate of the economy would outpace the growth rate of emissions—a process called relative decoupling.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Maintaining Diversity of Integrated Rice and Fish Production Confers Adaptability of Food Systems to Global Change

Rice and fish are preferred foods, critical for healthy and nutritious diets, and provide the foundations of local and national economies across Asia. Although transformations, or “revolutions,” in agriculture and aquaculture over the past half-century have primarily relied upon intensified monoculture to increase rice and fish production, agroecological approaches that support biodiversity and utilize natural processes are particularly relevant for achieving a transformation toward food systems with more inclusive, nutrition-sensitive, and ecologically sound outcomes. Rice and fish production are frequently integrated within the same physical, temporal, and social spaces, with substantial variation amongst the types of production practice and their extent. In Cambodia, rice field fisheries that strongly rely upon natural processes persist in up to 80% of rice farmland, whereas more input and infrastructure dependent rice-shrimp culture is expanding within the rice farmland of Vietnam.
Delta, ALBirmingham Star

Early stages of COVID third wave, amid Delta surge: WHO chief

The variant's spread, along with increased social mobility and the inconsistent use of proven public health measures, is driving an increase in both case numbers and deaths, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the recent data in an address to the...
Worldthedallasnews.net

World Bank unearths massive financial fraud in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): The World Bank has unearthed a racket of 23 Pakistan companies adopting corrupt, fraudulent, collusive and coercive practices to win contracts for projects undertaken by the Distribution Companies (DISCOS) and National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC). According to the report prepared by the World Bank...

Comments / 0

Community Policy