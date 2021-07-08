Cancel
Courtney Barnett is lost in everyday deep thoughts on “Rae Street”

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelbourne, Australia rock and roll singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett returns this fall with her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time, and the XPN favorite released a music video for its first single this week. “Rae Street” is a languid jam that follows a stream-of-consciousness line of thought as Barnett...

thekey.xpn.org

Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Iggy Pop, Courtney Barnett, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & more contribute to Velvet Underground & Nico tribute

There's a new tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico on the way this fall that features an insanely stacked lineup of artists covering the classic 1967 album, including Courtney Barnett, Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, Sharon Van Etten with Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore & Bobby Gillespie, Andrew Bird & Lucius, Fontaines DC, The National's Matt Berninger, and King Princess. It's was executive produced by the late Hal Willner and was the last project he worked on before his death.
MusicNPR

New Mix: Courtney Barnett, Ben Gibbard And Tycho, Sparks, More

I begin this week's All Songs Considered with the improbable story of Sparks. The two brothers, Ron and Russell Mael, have been making music for over 50 years and are finally getting the sort of attention they've never received but surely deserve. The movie musical they wrote and scored, called Annette, just opened this year's Cannes Film Festival, and I play the opening track.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Sufjan, Courtney Barnett, Amen Dunes, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Musicwers.org

Playlist: New Discoveries 7/20

MAJOR SPARK – “BEAUTIFUL NOISE”. An electric riff transforming into a fast-paced beat opens “Beautiful Noise,” Major Spark’s second song on their latest album. With repetitive lyrics, the artists push listeners to focus less on the words and more on dancing and living in the moment. Slight variations of the repeated guitar riff transition between verses, echoing messages such as the song’s name, “Beautiful Noise.” Other phrases reiterated are “don’t follow evil leader” and “gotta believe in something.” The catchy tune comes to an abrupt close with the rhythmic chant “and let’s work.”
Musicxpn.org

Grace Vonderkuhn celebrates the unsung on “Rock And Roll Gary”

Rocking a revved-up headlining set this weekend at the sold-out Shady Grove Music Fest, it was clear Grace Vonderkuhn is very ready for the return of live music. Not just in the tightness of the band — drummer Dave McGrory yelping into the mic and stripping down to biker shorts mid-set, bassist Brian Bartling holding down his composure and the low end while frontperson Grace Koon shredded at stage left — but in the stellar new music they had on display.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Bethan — “I Remember (Molly Drake Cover)”

After A Five-Year Hiatus, The Dallas-Based Alternative Indie-Pop Outfit Kicks Off Its Return With A Remote- And Quarantine-Recorded Molly Drake Cover. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Linda Lindas Demand to Be Heard on New Song ‘Oh!’

Teen punk outfit the Linda Lindas have released a new song, “Oh!” their first offering after signing for Epitaph Records. “Oh!” with its big guitar riff, pummeling power chords, and thundering drums, finds the Linda Lindas staring at a dysfunctional world, trying to find the right words and demanding to be heard. “What can I do, what can I do?” goes the hook. “What can I say, what can I say?/What can I do, what can I do?/Nothing changes it’s all the same.” The Linda Lindas signed with Epitaph back in June after their performance of their song, “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library went viral. The performance drew rave reviews from artists like Hayley Williams, Tom Morello, Questlove, and Thurston Moore. The Linda Lindas comprises sisters Lucia and Mila de la Garza, their cousin Eloise Wong, and close friend Bela Salazar. The group has been kicking around for several years now, notably opening for Bikini Kill in 2019. In December 2020, they released their debut self-titled EP.
Musicxpn.org

Cheeky presents a chilling audio collage on new EP The Tower

Cheeky spins reality into something haunting on her new EP The Tower. Frontperson Kaylee Sabatino, a classically trained pianist, uses her phone or a field recorder to collect and compile sounds which she later reconstructs into songs. Through the whirrs, beeps, static, and snippets of conversations that surround her, she manages to find the ominous undertones in everyday life.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Beck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement. The video shows the de-aged McCartney emerging from a hotel room, dancing in the hallway, and being whisked away to different dream-like environments. At the end of the clip, the fake Macca pulls off his “mask” to reveal that he was Beck the whole time. McCartney and Beck’s version of “Find My Way” appeared on McCartney III Imagined, the remix album for McCartney’s December 2020 LP McCartney III. The full remix collection was released to streaming in April and will be available on vinyl Friday, July 23rd. Other remixes feature Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, and more.
Musicweallwantsomeone.org

Meggie Brown – “Dusty Smells”

British artist Meggie Brown is preparing for the release of their second EP, due out later this year. The EP was written and recorded with Sunny Robertson at Float Rock Home Studio with backing band Forrest Flowers & long-time music companion Kayleigh Cheer, Meggie’s drummer. Meggie shared that they are Transgender during this period, with the songs on the EP reflecting this time for them.
MusicPaste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

29,000 websites down in the DNS outage, 29,000 websites down. Take one down, pass it around, 28,999 websites down in the DNS outage. Fortunately (or unfortunately, which in that case, why are you here?) Paste is still here to bring you some good banter and even better tunes. Cheekface’s “Next To Me” is perfect if you’re the type to look in your crush’s trash (we’ve all been there), and Syd’s “Fast Car” is perfect for going on a long car ride to nowhere with your love in tow. New illuminati hotties is great for your next pool party, and Remi Wolf can soundtrack the sleepover after the pool party. Point is, just because FedEx’s site is down doesn’t mean you have to be. Wipe the sweat off your brow and enjoy some of Paste’s picks for the best new tracks.
