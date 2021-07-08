Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa Both Skipping First All-Star Game Since Cheating Scandal

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa / Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Children are a great way to get out of social engagements you don't want to attend. Carlos Correa, whose wife is due in November, is already taking advantage of this as he told the media today that he would not be attending the MLB All-Star Game in Colorado next week. Instead, he plans to stay home and be with his wife and shop for the nursery since it takes four months for everything to be delivered.

In one of the craziest coincidences you can imagine, Correa's teammate, Jose Altuve, is also opting out of the MLB All-Star Game. He too told assembled press members this news today. Altuve is staying home to rest because he thinks the Astros have a chance to win it all this year.

You may recall the last time the Astros won it all. Back in 2017, before fellow Houston All-Stars Michael Brantley and Ryan Pressly arrived in Houston. Pressly and Brantley will make the trek to Colorado for the game.

It's just the two guys from the 2017 World Series championship team who aren't going. The two guys who were the faces of the cheating scandal. In their first All-Star game since news of the sign-stealing broke in late 2019. They can't make it for reasons.

It's almost like they don't want to walk into a locker room with players from other teams. Guys like Aaron Judge and Aroldis Chapman who played on the '17 Yankees team the Astros beat in the ALCS. Or Matt Barnes, a member of the '17 Red Sox who they beat in the ALDS.

It really is quite a coincidence and a real shame that fans won't be able to see these two All-Stars.