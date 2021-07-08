Cancel
TV Series

Marvel Blocks Stan Lee Cameo in ‘The Simpsons’-‘Loki’ Crossover Short

By Ashley Turner
TheWrap
TheWrap
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The long-standing tradition of Stan Lee appearing in every Marvel Comics film, television show and video game has come to an end – “The Simpsons” showrunner, Al Jean, says Marvel prevented them from adding a cameo appearance of the comic book legend in their new animated short, “The Good, the Bart, and the Loki.”

