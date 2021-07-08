Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez

With the launch of F1 2021 just around the corner, Codemasters has dropped a brand new launch trailer to tempt gamers into picking up the title. Leading the trailer is the new feature for 2021: the “Braking Point” story mode. There you’ll race as F1 newbie Aiden Jackson through the trials of being a rookie in the cut-throat world of F1, with Netflix-like dramas around every corner. We’ve played through the first hour of this already, and it’s certainly an interesting diversion.