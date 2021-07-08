Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Why payroll fraud in the DRC's education sector will be hard to fix

Birmingham Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe primary and secondary education sector in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) faces massive challenges. These include insufficient budgets, payroll fraud, a lack of infrastructure and teaching material, and poor opportunities for teacher professional development. Educational officials aren't being held accountable for policy failures. One of the biggest hurdles...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drc#An Education#Embezzlement#Party Politics#Congolese#World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Place
Africa
Related
Data Privacyinformation-age.com

Why we need to unlock the value of public sector data

Lucinda Smith, data analytics solutions director at Exasol, discusses why we need to unlock the value of public sector data. Recognition of data’s value as a tool for progress in business applications, science and academia is accelerating almost as fast as the proliferation of data itself. PwC research suggests that 90% of all data that exists on the internet was generated in the past two years; a cool 2.5 quintillion bytes a day. Businesses are a huge contributor to this. From customer insights to competitive intelligence, product development to employee profiling, data has huge potential to help organisations understand themselves and facilitate positive change – so much so that guidance on how to analyse, deal with and reap the benefits of data is now formally being made part of public policy.
Environmentfinchannel.com

World Bank Group Increases Support for Climate Action in Developing Countries

The FINANCIAL — The World Bank Group today announced its new Climate Change Action Plan that aims to deliver record levels of climate finance to developing countries, reduce emissions, strengthen adaptation, and align financial flows with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The Action Plan for 2021-25 broadens World Bank Group efforts from investing in “green” projects to helping countries fully integrate their climate and development goals. The Plan also comes as countries seek sustainable pathways out of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worldthedallasnews.net

World Bank unearths massive financial fraud in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): The World Bank has unearthed a racket of 23 Pakistan companies adopting corrupt, fraudulent, collusive and coercive practices to win contracts for projects undertaken by the Distribution Companies (DISCOS) and National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC). According to the report prepared by the World Bank...
AfricaWorld Bank Blogs

Youth empowerment: Reimagining and transforming skills development in Western and Central Africa

The Western and Central Africa (WCA) region is home to an estimated half a billion people. 40% of the population is under the age of 15, as shown by the data from the United Nations Population 2030 report, making the youth one of the greatest assets of this region. The youth population is expected to grow further.For example, Mali’s youth population is projected to see a stunning 71% increase, while Nigeria’s one is expected to increase by approximately 60% between 2015-2030. Of course, in light of these facts alone, it is critical that all WCA countries fully harness this demographic dividend to support their economic development goals. Furthermore, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the rise of the digital economy, offer unprecedented development opportunities that did not exist before. However, even though these figures may seem promising, they can trigger significant challenges, if the governments do not accelerate their support to the youth population through enhanced opportunities for education, training and jobs.
EducationPhys.org

World's poorest children missing out on pre-primary education

Eight in 10 of the world's poorest children—almost 50 million boys and girls—are missing out on vital education in the first few years of their life because of a chronic lack of funding in pre-primary education, according to a new report published today. Spending on pre-primary education accounts for less...
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Practice Manager, Fiscal Policy and Sustainable Growth, Macroeconomics, Trade & Investments

Dr. Chiara Bronchi is a Practice Manager for Fiscal Policy and Sustainable Growth, in the Macroeconomics, Trade & Investments Global Practice of the World Bank. She leads a team of experts that provides technical and analytical assistance to the governments of Western, Central and South Africa on Public Sector Management, Public Administration, Public Finance and Fiscal Policy and Judiciary reforms as well as e-Government and Open government reforms.
Collegesmilwaukeesun.com

"Universities must be an ideal version of Democracy"

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], July 22 (ANI/OP Jindal University): "In a democratic society, universities must evolve into spaces where an ideal version of democracy is allowed to thrive. In other words, our universities must become the staging grounds for experiments in developing the most principled version of our democratic ethos. And by extension, a microcosm of what our democratic society one day could be", said Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with DRC President Tshisekedi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi. They discussed the strengthened ties between the United States and the DRC and pledged to continue to work together to advance the U.S.-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity. Secretary Blinken expressed support for President Tshisekedi’s reform agenda to tackle corruption, strengthen democratic institutions, advance peace and respect for human rights, end impunity, and improve public health. Secretary Blinken also commended President Tshisekedi for his leadership as African Union Chairperson, and the two discussed making environmental protection and combatting the climate crisis a priority during the DRC’s term. Secretary Blinken emphasized the United States’ grave concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. He also emphasized the importance of the African Union’s role in reducing conflict and mediating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute. Both leaders expressed their commitment to working together so that the DRC can realize its vast potential and continue on a positive trajectory.
Africahoustonmirror.com

Unesco says DRC's Salonga national park is no longer endangered

Africa's largest protected rainforest, Salonga national park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been removed from Unesco's lists of threatened sites, with the UN body recognising the country's preservation efforts. The World Heritage Committee praised DRC's moves to protect its largest national park, notably its commitment to ban prospecting...
AnimalsBirmingham Star

Zimbabwe NGO Sues Government Over Alleged Planned Export of Elephants

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - A Zimbabwean environmental group is suing the government over purported plans to export elephants to China, which the group says has subjected the animals to unhealthful conditions. In an application to Zimbabwe's High Court, Advocates4Earth is seeking to prevent the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority from...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Brace for 'very severe' Covid-19 wave after riots, warns WHO

South Africa should prepare itself for a surge in coronavirus cases after days of widespread rioting and looting in the two most populous provinces, the World Health Organization's Africa director said. The deadliest and most widespread unrest since the end of apartheid followed the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma...
AfricaBirmingham Star

Seven women crushed to death in Nigeria aid handout

Seven women have been killed during a stampede for food vouchers in the town of Monguno in Borno state. Four other people were critically injured. According to anti-jihadist member Bello Maikudi there was a stampede as women jostled to collect food vouchers. Seven women were trampled to death in north...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

SADC team returns to eSwatini for 7-day fact-finding mission

The Southern African Development Community's technical fact-finding mission to eSwatini promised to speak to a broad group of stakeholders. Civil society groups welcomed the longer mission, as did the government. The fact-finding mission follows a day-long visit by foreign ministers to eSwatini. A Southern African Development Community (SADC) fact-finding mission...
IndiaBirmingham Star

'International Arbitration Centre needs to be set up'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said an Arbitration Council of India and a New Delhi International Arbitration Centre need to be set up in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop India as an international arbitration hub.
WorldBirmingham Star

Next six months critical for Libya, says FS Shringla at UN

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that the next six months will be critical for Libya, as it embarks on a journey towards peace and stability. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL),...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Petroleum Minister meets Saudi counterpart

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday met with Saudi counterpart Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, and held discussions on strengthening bilateral energy partnership and developments in the global energy markets. Puri, who took charge of India's oil...
WorldBirmingham Star

Sudan Leader Visits Juba, Urges Peace Deal Implementation

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudan's vice president visited South Sudan's capital on Wednesday to reiterate Khartoum's support for its neighbor and to urge the government and armed groups to fully implement the 2018 peace agreement. After meeting with President Salva Kiir, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, vice president of Sudan's transitional government, said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy